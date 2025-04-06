Bowmore and Aston Martin are launching a 54-year old whisky

Table of Contents Table of Contents Bowmore ARC-54 Where can I buy it?

The worlds of luxury and single malt whisky are colliding once again with the release of Bowmore ARC-54, whisky five decades in the making. This timeless expression is the second and final release in the famed Islay distillery’s ARC series with Aston Martin.

Bowmore ARC-54

This rare single malt whisky is bottled in a handblown decanter that was inspired by the design of the Aston Martin Valkyrie. But while that’s spectacular in its own right, it’s the liquid inside that we’re most interested in. Distilled in 1968, it first matured for 54 years in second-fill European oak sherry butts and third-fill American oak hogsheads in the distillery’s No.1 vaults. Then the two whiskies were married together for fifteen months with a ratio of 61.8% European oak aged spirit and 38.2% American oak aged spirit.

The result is a genuinely complex, sublime whisky that (according to the brand) has flavors of citrus peels, floral notes, salty caramel, spiced ginger, and robust peat smoke that swirls throughout.

“A Bowmore as exquisite and complex as this 54-year-old is testament to the skills of our distillery team, but also the very embodiment of what can be achieved simply by slowing down, standing still and letting things unfold as they are destined to,” Dr Calum Fraser, Bowmore Chief Blender said.

“This rare creation truly demonstrates just how Bowmore ages exceptionally over time, with unmatched precision and clarity. As guardians of this spirit, we strive to harness the power of the past in every drop that we create – whilst constantly reimagining Bowmore for the next generation that will experience our whiskies.”

Where can I buy it?

Only 130 decanters of Bowmore ARC-54 will be available worldwide at select whisky retailers. The brand will provide the price upon request.