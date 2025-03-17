 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tobermory Distillery launches final expression in exclusive Hebridean Series

Tobermory is launching a timeless whisky for fans of sherry

By
Tobermory
Tobermory

Tobermory Distillery is a big name in the Scotch whisky world. While it’s well-known for its flagship whiskies, it’s also known for its limited releases. This included the recently announced fifth and final expression in its Hebridean Series. And to say that this is a unique and rare single malt whisky is an understatement. It’s called Tobermory 27-Year-Old, and it was inspired by Duart Castle, which overlooks Scotland’s Sound of Mull.

Tobermory 27-Year-Old

Tobermory
Tobermory

Fans of sherry-driven single malt whiskies will definitely want to get a bottle of this limited release. Also known as Expression 5, this 27-year-old single malt whisky was matured for fifteen years in ex-bourbon barrels before spending its last twelve years finishing in hand-picked González Byass Sherry casks.

Recommended Videos

According to Tobermory, the result is a noteworthy, sublime whisky with a nose of cinnamon, pastries, dark black fruits, apricots, toasted oak, and orange zest. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including marmalade, cinnamon spice, fig rolls, blackcurrant, brambles, honey-roasted nuts, and treacle coffee.

Related

“The Hebridean Series is a collection of sherried single malt whiskies, which showcase the magic and diverse character of Mull,” said Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Tobermory Distillery. “Each expression in the series offers a unique balance of spice, oak, and rich flavor, shaped by time and the wonderfully unpredictable nature of maturation.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

Only 2,857 bottles of Tobermory 27-Year-Old are available globally. That is the fewest bottles produced for any of the whiskies in this series. The most limited of all the five single malt whiskies, it’s available at select whisky retailers for the suggested retail price of £395.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Kavalan is launching a limited-edition 15-year-old single malt whisky
Kavalan is launching its first ever age statement whisky
Kavalan

Taiwan's Kavalan Distillery is one of the world's most highly regarded whisky distilleries. While it has a nice range of flagship expressions and limited-release whiskies, it has never had an age-statement whisky. That all changes with the launch of its newest single malt whisky.
Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky 2025 Edition
Celebrating 3/11, 2006, when Kavalan distilled Taiwan’s first new make spirit, this 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky marks nearly two decades of craftsmanship. Kavalan

This limited-edition expression is Kavalan Distillery's first-ever expression released with an age statement. This refined, complex whisky was matured for fifteen years in a combination of ex-Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, Ruby Port, and Puncheon. The new release from its 'Time Exploration' series pays tribute to Kavalan's history and the moment in 2006 when the Taiwanese whisky's first new-make spirit was distilled.

Read more
Dirty Sue is launching premium pickle juice to help you up your cocktail game
Dirty Sue is finally launching a pickle juice
Dirty Sue

Have you ever had a Pickleback? If not, you’re really missing out on a boozy, tangy treat. In the simplest terms, a Pickleback is a shot of liquor (usually a bourbon, rye, or other whiskey) directly followed by a shot of pickle juice or brine. The tangy, salty, spicy pickle juice perfectly offsets the warmth of the alcohol.

It’s a surprisingly great combination. And while you can dump out some juice from your favorite Kosher dills or sweet gherkins, wouldn’t you buy a bottle made specifically for a Pickleback instead?
Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice

Read more
Johnnie Walker is launching a new luxury platform
Johnnie Walker is launching private blending experiences and more
Johnnie Walker

In the world of blended Scotch whisky, there's no more prominent name than Johnnie Walker. This iconic brand offers expressions ranging from inexpensive gems to high-end expressions. Recently, the Scottish brand announced the global launch of a new luxury platform called Johnnie Walker Vault.
Johnnie Walker Vault

Curated by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr Emma Walker, the Johnnie Walker Vault holds a selection of around 500 whiskies featuring rare, mature, and ghost casks aging underneath Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Read more