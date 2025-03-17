Tobermory Distillery launches final expression in exclusive Hebridean Series

Table of Contents Table of Contents Tobermory 27-Year-Old Where can I buy it?

Tobermory Distillery is a big name in the Scotch whisky world. While it’s well-known for its flagship whiskies, it’s also known for its limited releases. This included the recently announced fifth and final expression in its Hebridean Series. And to say that this is a unique and rare single malt whisky is an understatement. It’s called Tobermory 27-Year-Old, and it was inspired by Duart Castle, which overlooks Scotland’s Sound of Mull.

Tobermory 27-Year-Old

Fans of sherry-driven single malt whiskies will definitely want to get a bottle of this limited release. Also known as Expression 5, this 27-year-old single malt whisky was matured for fifteen years in ex-bourbon barrels before spending its last twelve years finishing in hand-picked González Byass Sherry casks.

According to Tobermory, the result is a noteworthy, sublime whisky with a nose of cinnamon, pastries, dark black fruits, apricots, toasted oak, and orange zest. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including marmalade, cinnamon spice, fig rolls, blackcurrant, brambles, honey-roasted nuts, and treacle coffee.

“The Hebridean Series is a collection of sherried single malt whiskies, which showcase the magic and diverse character of Mull,” said Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Tobermory Distillery. “Each expression in the series offers a unique balance of spice, oak, and rich flavor, shaped by time and the wonderfully unpredictable nature of maturation.”

Where can I buy it?

Only 2,857 bottles of Tobermory 27-Year-Old are available globally. That is the fewest bottles produced for any of the whiskies in this series. The most limited of all the five single malt whiskies, it’s available at select whisky retailers for the suggested retail price of £395.