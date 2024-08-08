The Vindima and Aureum expressions will be available in Heathrow airport first

Whisky fans will once again be heading to duty free sections in airports around the world, as popular Scotch brand Glenmorangie is releasing two new duty free exclusives. The Vindima and Aureum single malt whiskies are aged for 16 years and 21 years respectively, each resting in different types of casks to bring out different flavors.

The Vindima, named after the grape harvest festival on the island of Maderia, is aged in both bourbon casks and casks used for the sweetest type of Maderia wine, called Malmsey. The flavors of grape and fruit are on show here with notes of orange peel and sultanas. The Aureum is aged in bourbon casks and is more familiar to Glenmorangie’s other offerings, with the brand’s signature flavors of pear, lemon sherbert, and jasmine.

Glenmorangie’s Master Blender, Gillian Macdonald, said: “We know that global travellers and whisky lovers are always looking for delicious new discoveries, and these new travel retail exclusives are sure to expand their flavour horizons. With rich notes of candied fruits and a sizzle of chilli and clove, Glenmorangie Vindima is a sensory celebration of Madeira’s grape harvest. And when it comes to Glenmorangie Aureum, its smooth and vibrant flavors of pear, jasmine and honey deliciously capture the sun-drenched tones of a summer’s day. With our growing range, we hope to bring even more joy to whisky lovers as they journey through airports around the world.”

The pair will only be available in airports, and travelers passing through London’s Heathrow airport may want to head to the Glenmorangie boutique there as they will be available here from this summer. They will roll out to other airports later in the year. The Aureum will sell for $270, and the Vindima for $115.