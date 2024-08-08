 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Two new Glenmorangie whiskies will only be available at duty free

The Vindima and Aureum expressions will be available in Heathrow airport first

By
Whisky pour
Dylan de Jonge/Umsplash

Whisky fans will once again be heading to duty free sections in airports around the world, as popular Scotch brand Glenmorangie is releasing two new duty free exclusives. The Vindima and Aureum single malt whiskies are aged for 16 years and 21 years respectively, each resting in different types of casks to bring out different flavors.

The Vindima, named after the grape harvest festival on the island of Maderia, is aged in both bourbon casks and casks used for the sweetest type of Maderia wine, called Malmsey. The flavors of grape and fruit are on show here with notes of orange peel and sultanas. The Aureum is aged in bourbon casks and is more familiar to Glenmorangie’s other offerings, with the brand’s signature flavors of pear, lemon sherbert, and jasmine.

Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie’s Master Blender, Gillian Macdonald, said: “We know that global travellers and whisky lovers are always looking for delicious new discoveries, and these new travel retail exclusives are sure to expand their flavour horizons. With rich notes of candied fruits and a sizzle of chilli and clove, Glenmorangie Vindima is a sensory celebration of Madeira’s grape harvest. And when it comes to Glenmorangie Aureum, its smooth and vibrant flavors of pear, jasmine and honey deliciously capture the sun-drenched tones of a summer’s day. With our growing range, we hope to bring even more joy to whisky lovers as they journey through airports around the world.”

Recommended Videos

The pair will only be available in airports, and travelers passing through London’s Heathrow airport may want to head to the Glenmorangie boutique there as they will be available here from this summer. They will roll out to other airports later in the year. The Aureum will sell for $270, and the Vindima for $115.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
New limited edition New York bourbon celebrates art icon Jean-Michel Basquiat
basquiat great jones gj 2024 bottleinsitu 3 1

New York has always been a hotbed for the art scene, and one of its most distinctive artists is Brooklyn's Jean-Michel Basquiat. Now another New York brand, Great Jones Distilling Co., is celebrating Basquiat's legacy with the release of a limited edition bourbon.

The Great Jones x Jean-Michel Basquiat: Empire Edition is a bottling of the brand's flagship four year old straight bourbon with an illustration of Basquiat's 1982 work "Mecca." Illustrating the Manhattan skyline, this piece is an instantly recognizable symbol of New York and of Basquiat's artistic work there. 

Read more
New release from Knob Creek combines rye whiskey and bourbon
Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey brings together two iconic American whiskey styles
Knob Creek

The two classic styles of American whiskey are bourbon and rye, so what happens when you combine the two? A new release from Knob Creek aims to examine that question by taking the brand's well known classic bourbon and blending it with straight rye whiskey.

The Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey is a limited edition release which will use two of the brand's existing spirits in combination, coming in at 113 proof. It has the spicy notes of rye along with the sweet notes of bourbon, making for a whisky with aromas of sweet maple and vanilla and flavors of brown sweets and fruit. It is suitable for sipping neat or for mixing into cocktails, the brand says.

Read more
Top small batch whisky producer Copperworks Distilling Co has a permanent trio
Copperworks Distilling Co. will offer an always available trio as well as its batch-based releases
copperworks permanent trio whiskey lineup

A trio of new single malt whiskies is being announced by Copperworks Distilling Co., one of our favorite distillers of small batch American whiskies. Previous releases from the brand, based in Seattle, have been individually numbered and batch based, so you could buy them as they became available and try different expressions. But now the brand is coming out with three permanent additions to its lineup, so you'll be able to pick and favorite and buy it whenever you want.

“Our new permanent Copperworks American Single Malt Whiskey lineup celebrates and solidifies the concepts we've been refining since our founding,” said Copperworks Co-Founder, Co-Owner, and President Jason Parker.

Read more