 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

10 single malt scotch bottles: The rested and sherry-matured version

If you like your single malt scotch a little sweeter, these are the bottles for you

Christopher Osburn
By
Whisky
YesMore Content / Unsplash

If you’re new to single malt Scotch whisky, you might assume that it’s a stuffy whiskey variety that’s stuck in the past and not open to innovation. Well, if that’s your image, you couldn’t be more wrong. Single malt scotch isn’t just a spirit for tweed sport coat-wearing, heavily mustachioed men who enjoy classic, traditional flavors, it’s also a spirit for young and old fans of all walks of life who prefer their whiskey to have sweet, dessert-like indulgent flavors. We’re talking, of course, about sherry aging and finishing.

While much of the scotch (single malt and otherwise) you drink is likely to be matured in charred oak barrels, many big brands (and small brands) mature or finish their whiskies in ex-bourbon, ex-American whiskey, rum casks, and most notably sherry-seasoned barrels, or sherry butts. While we love all the innovation going on in the Scotch whisky world, the latter is what we’re most interested in today (and honestly, most days).

Recommended Videos

In general (unless you’re talking about smoky Islay single malts), single malt Scotch whisky is known for its variety of flavors, including vanilla beans, candied orange peels, honey, heather, toffee, oak, and various wintry spices. Finishing or maturing in sherry-seasoned barrels or former sherry butts adds a whole new dimension to already aromatic and flavorful Scotch whisky.

Related

When you crack open a sherried single malt Scotch whisky, you can bet on top of the other flavors listed, you’ll be treated to aromas and flavors of sweet sherry, dried cherries, candied fruits, and other sweet, rich, complex flavors.

Real quick on the spelling whiskey vs. whisky. We use whisky for Scotch, Canadian, and Japan varieties. But we use whiskey for those from the U.S. and Ireland, as well as with rye and bourbon whiskey (at least for the most part).

Now that you know a little bit about what sherry brings to the Scotch whisky-drenched table, it’s time to find some bottles to add to your collection. Fear not, we did the work for you. Keep scrolling to see eight of the best sherry-finished and matured single malt Scotch whiskies available today.

Glenmorangie
Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie Lasanta

Glenmorangie Lasanta is truly a unique, exciting single malt whisky. It begins like all of Glenmorangie’s whiskies in the tallest stills in Scotland. It’s then matured for at least 12 full years in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry barrels. The result is a complex, sippable single malt whisky with flavors like cinnamon sugar, honey, vanilla, and dried fruits.

Glenfarclas 105
Glenfarclas

Glenfarclas 105

Originally released in 1968, this popular cask-strength single malt Scotch whisky has an alcohol content of 60% alcohol by volume. While it carries no age statement, it’s believed by many drinkers that this bold, rich spirit is aged between 8 and 10 years in a combination of ex-sherry, as well as former bourbon barrels. This results in a flavorful, exciting Scotch whisky with notes of honey, cracked black pepper, vanilla, dried cherries, and candied nuts. Make sure you add a few drops of water to open this one up before taking your first sip.

Ardbeg
Ardbeg

Ardbeg An Oa

Ardbeg is a big name in the Scotch whisky world, especially when it comes to Islay single malts. One of its best expressions is Ardbeg An Oa. Named for the Mull of Oa on the Kildaton Coast, this complex, full-flavored expression is matured in Pedro Ximénez, charred virgin oak, and ex-bourbon barrels that are all melded together in a gathering vat to create this unique liquor loaded with flavors like candied orange peels, maple candy, chocolate, dried fruits, vanilla, and a nice kick of peat smoke throughout.

The Balvenie
The Balvenie

The Balvenie Doublewood 12

The Balvenie Doublewood gets its name because (you guessed it) it’s matured in two barrels. First, it ages in refill American oak barrels before finishing for nine more months in first-fill European oak oloroso sherry butts. The total aging time is 12 years. First launched back in 1993, it remains one of the most popular expressions from The Balvenie because of its palate of candied almonds, vanilla, cinnamon, and sweet bourbon.

The Macallan 12-Year Double Cask
The Macallan

The Macallan 12-Year Double Cask

When it comes to sherry-centric single malt Scotch whiskies, it’s tough to beat the prowess of The Macallan. One of the most well-known Scotch whisky brands, The Macallan is known for its use of sherry finishing and aging. One of the best examples is its 12-Year Double Cask. It’s aged in a combination of American oak and European sherry oak barrels. This creates a sweet, mellow sipping Scotch whisky with notes of honey, candied orange peels, caramel, vanilla, and gentle spices.

Tamdhu 12
Tamdhu

Tamdhu 12

If you’re not an avid whiskey drinker, you might not have ever heard of Tamdhu, and that’s a shame. Its 12-year-old expression is not to be missed if you enjoy sherried whiskies. Instead of simply finishing in sherry casks, this nuanced, sublime whiskey is aged for a full 12 years in a combination of first-fill and refill oloroso sherry casks. This creates a complex sipping whiskey with hints of dried fruits, candied orange peels, ripe berries, dark chocolate, cinnamon, and oaky wood.

The Dalmore
The Dalmore

The Dalmore 12-Year Sherry Cask Select

With a name like Sherry Cask Select, you know what you’re about to get into when you crack open this bottle. The Dalmore 12-Year Sherry Cask Select begins its aging process in American oak ex-bourbon barrels. It’s then finished in casks that held a blend of oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherries. The result is a bold, memorable drink with flavors like candied almonds, cinnamon, raisins, dried cherries, ginger, and honey.

Kilchoman Sanaig
Kilchoman

Kilchoman Sanaig

When it comes to Islay whiskies, thanks to big names like Lagavulin, Laphroaig, and Bruichladdich, Kilchoman sometimes seems to get lost in the shuffle. That’s probably because it was only founded in 2005. But it would behoove you to try its Kilchoman Sanaig. Matured in both ex-bourbon and sherry casks, it’s known for its fruity flavor profile featuring raisins, chocolate fudge, orchard fruits, toffee, and gentle spices.

Aberlour
Aberlour

Aberlour A’Bunadh

If you only purchase one sherried single malt Scotch whisky on this list, make it Aberlour A’Bunadh. This cask-strength Scotch whisky is matured completely in ex-oloroso sherry butts. While it carries no age statement, it’s loaded with flavors like orange peels, candied nuts, dried fruits, sherry, dark chocolate, sticky toffee pudding, and oaky wood. Its high proof (over 120-proof) makes it a great slow sipper that opens up more after you add a few drops of water.

Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish
Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish

This classic single malt Scotch whisky from Glenfiddich is matured for 12 years in charred European and American oak sherry barrels before being finished in Amontillado sherry casks. It’s well-known for its epic sweet, fruity flavor profile that makes it almost seem more like a dessert Scotch whisky than an everyday drinker. It’s loaded with flavors like caramel apples, pears, vanilla, candied orange peels, and gentle wintry spices.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
10 floral gin options to help make what’s left of summer truly epic
The best floral gin options for late-summer drinks
A glass of gin

Summer is almost over—emphasis on almost. There are still a few weeks to enjoy everything the season has to offer (and depending on the temperature where you live, perhaps even more than that). For us, this means drinking a lot of gin and gin-based cocktails. And, while there are different types of gins and seemingly endless herbs and botanicals added, when we drink gin, we prefer it to be fresh, floral, and flavorful.

When you taste a gin, in most cases, the first flavor you'll notice is that of juniper berries. Gin is most known for its piney, spicy aroma and flavor. But any good gin has myriad other aromas and flavors backing juniper up. We're talking about angelica root, orris, coriander, and many other fruits, herbs, and flowers. The latter is what we're interested in today.

Read more
11 single malt whiskies that aren’t Scotch (but are still great)
You should try one of these incredible single malt whiskies

If you believe single malt whisk(e)y only comes from Scotland, we've got news for you. While the U.K. country is well-known for its single malt Scotch whisky, Scotland isn't the only country where you can find single malt whisky. This style of whiskey, made from malted barley at a single distillery (among other rules depending on the country), is distilled all over the world from Tasmania to Tahoe. (Note: Whether or not you spell it whiskey or whisky also depends on where it was made.)

You also might be surprised to learn that, besides being distilled in countries like the U.S., Taiwan, South Africa, India, and beyond, there are also myriad noteworthy expressions from these far-flung locales. You don't have to grab a bottle from Islay, Campbeltown, or Speyside to get a complex, nuanced, flavorful single malt.

Read more
A beginner’s guide to sherry wine, an incredibly misunderstood drink
Sherry deserves another chance. Here's a breakdown of the classic fortified wine
sherry fortified wine glass

Sherry, for those in the know, is absolutely wonderful. More often than not, though, it still draws a wince from the casual restaurant or bar-goer (another fortified wine, port, knows how it feels). The stereotypes -- cheap, used only for cooking, only consumed by old people -- are pervasive, much to sherry's discredit. It's time to change all that.
The last several years have seen beer become more like wine and wine become more oxidative (e.g. natural wine styles, Jura Chardonnay, skin-fermented or orange wines, etc.). Sherry has held a certain esteem throughout, wearing its nutty, briny, dried fruit flavors on its shimmering gold sleeves and for good reason -- the sherry designation contains some of the driest as well as the sweetest wines on the planet. No matter what sort of wine you are looking for, chances are you can find something similar to it within the category.
It has maintained at least a couple of small lines on most restaurant bar menus, especially as a post-meal sipper. In soccer-speak, dessert wines like port and Sauternes play the role of the quintessential number nine, scoring goals and basking in fame. Sherry wears the number 10, showing artistic flare, and it's just as happy to deliver assist after crafty assist, even though it can easily take the place of number nine.

What is sherry?
Born in Spain and made primarily from the Palomino grape, then fortified with grape brandy, sherry goes back a few thousand years but really gained a European footing in the 13th century. Columbus traveled to the New Word with plenty in tow. Shakespeare loved it. Magellan, in what is one of my favorite drinks legends ever, is said to have shelled out more on sherry than arms as he prepared to sail around the globe.
Today, sherry, just as with other spirits or liquors, can only be made within a specific region. Known as the marco de Jerez or "Sherry Triangle," sherry is made in three towns in Southern Spain -- Jerez de la Frontera (known simply as Jerez, and pronounced "he-ref"), Sanlúcar de Barrameda, and El Puerto de Santa Maria.
Built around vulnerable grape vines, Sherry has withstood its share of disease problems. A massive phylloxera outbreak in 1894 caused significant damage to the area. It has since mostly recovered and is largely made up of four major dry types, two sweet types, and a variety of blended sherries. The four major dry types are Fino and Manzanilla, Amontillado, Palo Cortado, and Oloroso. The two sweet types are Pedro Ximenez and Moscatel, which are both named after the varietals used to produce them. We will be focusing on the dry sherries for the remainder of the article.
The production of the dry sherries -- which are the bulk of all sherries produced -- runs along a spectrum, from completely biological (that is, aged under the flor) to completely oxidative (aged without the flor).

Read more