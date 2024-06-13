A Victorian glasshouse inspired these luxury Scotch whiskies from Glen Grant

Another high-end whisky release is on the horizon, with renowned Scotch distillery The Glen Grant releasing three new expressions as part of its Glasshouse Collection. The collection brings together some of the oldest aged whiskies in the distillery’s cellars, inspired by the glasshouse of the brand’s founder, James Grant, which was built in the 1880s.

When Grant traveled the world, he brought back botanical specimens kept in the glasshouse for study. Now, the brand is taking this inspiration for three of its carefully preserved and curated scotches. The Glasshouse Collection consists of a 21-year-old, 25-year-old, and 30-year-old single malt scotch. This collection will be the final one from Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm before he retires from his sixty-year career in the whisky trade.

His successor, Greig Stables, will then take over the reins. “Working alongside Dennis for nearly two decades has been an incredible journey, and I’m deeply grateful for his insight and guidance,” said Stables. “As I become Master Distiller, I carry with me the lessons learned and the guiding vision imparted on this journey. I’m honored to lead The Glen Grant into this new chapter and am excited and enthused about what is to come.

“Now as we introduce these rare and aged whiskies, I am thrilled we can showcase how exceptionally The Glen Grant spirit ages over time, maintaining its character and integrity. In honor of the launch and the legacy of Dennis, I’d like to raise a toast to him with our Double Gold award-winning 25-Year-Old.”

The three expressions are at 46% abv, 46% abv, and 48% abv for the 21, 25, and 30 years old, and will sell for $360, $1,000, and $3,000 respectively.

