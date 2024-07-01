 Skip to main content
A single malt whisky from England’s Derbyshire, aged in bourbon casks

The Wire Works Bourbon Barrel is a fruity, nutty single malt whisky

By
White Peak

When you think of British single malt whisky, your mind surely goes straight to Scotland. But whiskys are being made in other parts of Britain too, like in England’s Derbyshire near the beautiful Peak District. The White Peak Distillery there creates its own single malt whiskys, and now it is releasing a new expression which is aged in bourbon barrels.

The new release, Wire Works Bourbon Barrel, is the distillery’s old whisky yet and is fully matured in American oak ex-bourbon casks. Bottled with a high abv of 53.5%, the single malt has a fruity, vanilla scent with a nutty, zesty flavor and hints of apple and ginger. It is non-chill filtered to help retain its character

“We’re so excited to be releasing our second permanent expression to build on our core range of whiskies following Caduro last year. Bourbon Barrel is a signature whisky for us, elevating our house style and showcasing our unique flavor elements; our Derbyshire home, lightly-peated malt barley, fresh local Brewer’s yeast, long fermentation and slow distillation,” said Max Vaughan, founder of White Peak Distillery.

“Ex-bourbon barrels are considered to be relatively inactive and so their exclusive use in maturation can really highlight a distillery’s true house character. It’s over 6 years since we fired up the stills, and we feel the time is right in 2024 to open up our soul with this release. This is some of our oldest liquid from some of our favorite casks, and we hope White Peak whisky lovers will enjoy it as much as we’ve enjoyed our journey so far”

The release will be available online from July 5, and will sell for £65 ($82) for a 700 ml bottle.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
