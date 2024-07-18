 Skip to main content
A rum rested in cold brew casks to impart delicious flavors of coffee

Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish marries the classic flavors of rum and coffee

Santa Teresa 1796

Coffee and rum is a classic combination — used in everything from a spiced rum coffee to a rum espresso martini — and now a new limited edition rum is being released which incorporates the flavors of coffee via cask finishing. Rather than adding coffee flavors to a rum after it has been finished, which typically results in a very sweet spirit, the Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish is finished in casks which have previously held cold brew coffee.

The brand Santa Teresa 1796, the oldest rum producer in Venezuela, is known for its high quality rums which have a very low sugar content, making them more of a fine sipper like a quality whiskey than like the typically sweet spiced rums you often find on shelves. To add the flavors of coffee, the brand’s popular Santa Teresa 1796 Solera rum spends an extra three months being finished in American white oak casks. These casks were previously used to a age a rum-based cold brew coffee, so leaving the rum to finish inside them melds the flavors to something special.

The cold brew coffee was of suitably high quality too, made with organically grown Arabica beans that had a medium roast. The beans were cold brewed with a four year old rum instead of water and rested in the barrels for six months. Once the cold brew was removed, the barrels were used again for finished the new rum, which has flavors of oak, cacao, and of course coffee.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Arabica Coffee Cask Finish as the latest addition to our Cask Finish Series. This expression exemplifies our unwavering dedication to innovation while honoring our rich Venezuelan heritage,” said Alberto Vollmer, CEO of Santa Teresa Rum. “By combining some of the finest coffee and rum produced in Venezuela, we have created a blend that offers unparalleled depth and character. This release is a testament to our legacy of craftsmanship and our commitment to producing exceptional rum that celebrates our rich history and traditions.”

