Scotch whisky isn't as intimidating as it seems

Scotch whisky, especially single malt Scotch whiskey, can seem quite intimidating to novices. This is because there’s a certain level of sophistication that seems to come with the Scotch whisky industry. Instead of whiskeys for slow-sipping around a campfire, you might imagine old men adorned in tweed jackets sniffing and slowly sipping Scotch out of ornate Glencairn glass.

And while you certainly will find gentlemen who fit this description who partake in this magical, delicious type of whisky, this doesn’t describe all Scotch whisky drinkers. Surprisingly, Scotch (and single malt Scotch in particular) is well-suited for beginners looking to broaden their whisky horizons.

The best Scotch whiskies for beginners

If you subscribe to the above idea of Scotch drinkers, you might be surprised to learn that there are myriad flavorful, nuanced Scotch whiskies well suited for the palate of a beginner to the style. We’re talking about peated whiskies (for those who prefer a little smoke), sherry cask-finished (and matured) whiskies, and even single malts matured in ex-bourbon barrels.

The world of Scotch is ripe with gateway bottles just waiting to be discovered. Below, you’ll find some of the absolute best Scotch whiskies for beginners. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Glenmorangie 10

When it comes to gateway single malt Scotch whiskies, it doesn’t get better than Glenmorangie 10. The brand’s flagship expression is distilled in gigantic giraffe stills and is matured for a full ten years in ex-bourbon barrels. The result is a complex, approachable whisky that begins with a nose of candied orange peels, vanilla beans, toffee, and gentle spices. Sipping it reveals notes of honey, candied orange peels, vanilla, sticky toffee, and oaky wood.

The Glenlivet 12

Even if you have no experience with Scotch whisky, you’ve probably heard of The Glenlivet. When it comes to beginner whiskies, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of The Glenlivet 12. Matured for a minimum of twelve fill years in traditional oak barrels, it’s well-known for its inviting nose of dried fruits, honey, orange peels, vanilla, and oak. Drinking it neat will unlock flavors like tropical fruits, vanilla, toffee, candied orange peel, and light floral notes. It’s fruity, sweet, and leaves you craving more.

The Macallan Sherry Oak 12

If you’re only going to pick one Scotch whisky on this list, make it The Macallan Sherry Oak 12. If you know anything about The Macallan, you know about the distillery’s love of aging and finishing in sherry casks from Jerez, Spain. The aptly named Sherry Oak 12 is matured for twelve years in sherry-seasoned barrels. The result is a complex, memorable whisky loaded with aromas of dried fruits, candied orange peels, sherry, oak, vanilla, and spices. There’s more of the same on the palate, with notes of sweet sherry, dried cherries, citrus peels, honey, vanilla beans, toffee, and oaky wood.

GlenDronach 12

Another brand that leans heavily into the sweetness of sherry casks, GlenDronach 12 is a must-try beginner bottle (and one you’ll continue to drink forever). This iconic, delicious whisky is matured for at least twelve full years in a combination of Spanish Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks. This creates a complex, slow-sipping whisky that begins with scents of raisins, candied cherries, citrus peels, milk chocolate, nuts, and gentle spices. The palate is a symphony of baking spices, candied orange peels, toffee, vanilla beans, sherry, and dried cherries.

Caol Ila 12

If your idea of a beginner bottle is something a little smokier, a great start is Caol Ila 12. Not as peaty and robust as some of the more well-known expressions from Islay, Caol Ila 12 is a peat-smoked whisky that’s been matured for a full twelve years. On the nose, you’ll be treated to notes of candied almonds, vanilla beans, raisins, gentle spices, and oak. Sipping it brings forth flavors like salted caramel, dried fruits, vanilla, chocolate, and gentle, rich, peaty smoke throughout. This is a great, lightly smoky gateway into the world of peated single malt whiskies.

Bottom line

The key, when it comes to Scotch whisky, is to not feel overwhelmed or intimidated. Scotch whisky isn’t as fancy and out of reach as it seems. There’s a whisky for every palate and a handful of great beginner bottles. Each of the above bottles is a perfect way to start your Scotch whisky journey. Grab one, two, or more. Not only are they great beginner drams, but these are also all expressions you’ll want to continue drinking year after year. Each will find a permanent spot on your home bar cart or liquor cabinet as an end-of-evening sipper.