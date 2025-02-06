 Skip to main content
Famed Islay single malt Scotch whisky distillery Ardbeg is releasing Ardbeg Eureka

Ardbeg Eureka is the newest release from the famed Islay distillery

By
Ardbeg
Ardbeg

Ardbeg sure knows how to celebrate. This year is the 25th year of the Ardbeg Committee, a community for the biggest Ardbeg fans. The famed Islay distillery is releasing a whisky specifically for members to celebrate this monumental anniversary.

Ardbeg Eureka

Scotch
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

The Ardbeg Committee is a group made up of thousands (around 200,000 to be exact) of peated whisky fans. Every year, Ardbeg releases a single malt whisky exclusively for them. This year, it’s called Ardbeg Eureka. This limited-edition whisky’s journey began with a select group of members on Ardbeg Day 2023.

This was when 100 members from 15 countries participated in an experiment called “Operation Smokescreen.”  The group tasted and rated five “extreme” and highly secret Ardbeg single malt whiskies. After the event, Ardbeg’s Director of Whisky Creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden, and Master Blender Gillian Macdonald took the findings to the distillery’s sensory laboratory.

They spent months experimenting before combining a single malt whisky matured in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks with a roasted malt spirit matured in bourbon casks. The result is a complex sipping whisky loaded with flavors like salted caramel, ocean brine, cinnamon candy, raisins, and chocolate.

“Operation Smokescreen was a brilliant opportunity to get inside the minds of the Ardbeg Committee – and has inspired our most bespoke Committee bottling yet.” Said Macdonald in a press release.

“With its medley of flavors, from cherries and red apples to briny seaweed and bonfires, topped with cinnamon and raisin fudge, Ardbeg Eureka! is packed with a variety of flavors inspired by our eclectic group of Committee members’ tastes, who are united by their love of Ardbeg’s smoky and fruity balance. There was a real eureka moment when, after countless experiments, Dr Bill and I landed upon the perfect recipe.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
Dylan de Jonge/Unsplash

Ardbeg Eureka will be available at select whisky retailers, specialty shops, and online at ReserveBar.com for the suggested retail price of $84.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
