Starbucks to drop four more Frappuccino flavors in July

Which new Frappuccino are you most excited for?

Starbucks Frappuccino
There’s no better time of year to enjoy a refreshing, blended beverage than summer — and Starbucks agrees. According to a recent announcement, Starbucks has revealed that fans can expect to see four new Frappuccino flavors on store menus this summer. With tea, coffee, and fruity Frappuccinos on the lineup, the latest announcement highlights that every Starbucks patron can enjoy a Frappuccino. The first new flavor of Frappuccinos will hit menus in time for the July 4 holiday. This festive “Firework Frappuccino” will include a coconut milk base, raspberry pearls, strawberry purée, and cold foam. This joyous new Frappuccino looks like one that will undoubtedly be a “hit”, but rumors suggest this limited-time offering will only be available from July 1 to July 8.

Following your 4th of July holiday, three other Frappuccino flavors will arrive in Starbucks stores just a few days later, on July 8. These flavors will include:

  • Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frapp: Layers a mocha frapp with salted caramel cream cold foam, finished with a drizzle of caramel sauce
  • Strawberry Matcha Strato Frapp: A matcha cream Frappuccino with strawberry cream cold foam.
  • Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino: Combines the chain’s coffee frappuccino, layered with brown sugar cream cold foam and topped with cinnamon powder.
While this new announcement excites many Starbucks fans, the announcement also comes at an interesting time. Recently, Starbucks officials have announced their efforts to simplify store menus, streamline the ordering process, and commit to serving customers more quickly. Starbucks announced earlier this year that it plans to reduce nearly 30% of its store menus by late 2025.

