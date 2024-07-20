Why you should watch the 2024 Summer Games

Don’t look now, but the Paris Olympics 2024 start very soon. On July 26, the games will begin in Paris, France, with more than 10,000 of the world’s finest athletes competing over 32 different sports. With so much happening in the City of Light, there’s something for every kind of sports fan, from casual to fanatic.

While there are hundreds of reasons to tune in to the Olympics this year, here are 10 of the best.

Caitlin Clark snub

One of the biggest Olympic headlines so far has been centered on Caitlin Clark. The college great and WNBA star was not included in the Team USA roster, puzzling many fans. The coaching staff has justified the move, essentially claiming that Clark needs some more experience, but many are still up in arms. The roster is still quite strong, but the team will no doubt be left wondering if they fail to win it all.

Air conditioning a competitive advantage?

The Olympics are not always savory, with a history that includes poor working conditions for laborers creating sporting infrastructure and “freshening up” cities before games by removing homeless people. The latest is an admittedly thoughtful move to ban air conditioners from the games. The committee cites climate change and sustainability as reasons (justified) but is allowing teams to bring their own units if desired. Now, we’re left with a potential disparity between those with and those without, which will only be amplified if climate change has Paris sizzling in July and August.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s triumphant return

After a bogus decision that banned one of the nation’s brightest track stars from the last games due to some cannabis, Sha’Carri Richardson is back. She’s nothing short of amazing, becoming one of the 10 fastest women in history by age 19. Now, at 24, she’s looking to be the fastest 100-meter sprinting woman on Earth, hot off a great showing at the track and field championships. Will she set the all-time record for the fastest 100-meter sprint or 10.49 seconds? There’s a decent chance, as she pulled off a 10.65 last year.

Opening Ceremony history

This year’s Opening Ceremony promises to be incredible, not to mention a one-of-a-kind event. Traditionally, these pre-event parties take place at stadiums, but Paris is planning to have a giant bash in the streets of town along the beautiful Seine River. It all goes down on July 26 and is set to feature the river as a make-believe track with various boats and performers gliding along the water en route to the Eiffel Tower. Oh, and an estimated 1.5 billion people will be watching.

New sports

A few new events are joining the ranks at this year’s games. Surfing, skateboarding, and rock climbing are now official Olympic events. The most unique addition might just be breakdancing, which has sparked an entire side debate about whether the act is a worthy sport (having tried and failed at breakdancing, we say yes). How on earth will they surf in Paris? Well, they won’t. That event takes place in French Polynesia but will be exciting nonetheless, with pros like Carissa Moore and John John Florence in the mix.

Ageless Lebron James

How does King James do it? The 39-year-old Laker, NBA’s all-time leading scorer, will once again represent the U.S. at the Olympics. The team looks to repeat as gold medal winners, with exciting players like Anthony Edwards joining the team. If Lebron brings home the gold, it will be one more feather to put in a giant decorated cap. While he likely won’t catch Michael Jordan in terms of four total gold medals, Lebron can get his third if the U.S. wins it all this summer in France.

Because, Paris

Paris is one of the greatest cities on Earth, and even if you can’t get there, you can pretend you are while watching the Olympics. Viewers will be treated to plenty of great aerial shots of the city, and broadcasters will no doubt flood the stream with various human interest stories about charming French culture. We suggest sinking into our French cuisine guide and eating and sipping like a local as you take on this year’s games.

A fun soccer format

Olympic soccer isn’t quite the World Cup, but it is interesting. For starters, you get both the men’s and women’s teams. Also, you get a bunch of young talent, as the rules stipulate that only a few players on each men’s team can be over the age of 23.

It’s a little funky, but it allows some players who otherwise might not get too many minutes to shine (not the case for women’s soccer). Regardless of the rules, there’s intriguing group play to begin for both American teams. The women will play against a real powerhouse in Australia while the men take on hosts France (here’s how to watch soccer if you don’t really understand the sport).

Untouchable Simone Biles

Arguably the greatest gymnast in American history, Simone Biles will compete in Paris 2024. She qualified with ease and is favored to win the floor routine, individual all-around, and vault events. Her grace and strength are remarkable, and her participation makes the gymnastics bouts a must-see television event.

Diving is a beautiful thing to watch

While lots of great things happen around the pool at the Olympics, diving may just take the cake. We can’t imagine anything easier on the eyes than a perfectly sculpted athlete leaping from more than 60 feet before carrying out a near-impossible midair maneuver and then gracing the water without so much as a splash.

If that’s not enough, consider that this is one of few events that’s truly global and that you’ll be joining an international fraternity while watching. Get competitive and make a bracket with your friends or place a friendly bet on which nations will take home the most hardware. Best, crack some great French wine and get into the spirit!