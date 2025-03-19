 Skip to main content
Jared Padalecki says that he’s terrified to reunite with Jensen Ackles for ‘The Boys’

'Supernatural' and 'The Boys' share a creator in Eric Kripke

By
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in Supernatura
The CW

Jared Padalecki has had the kind of TV career that most actors would kill for, and his time co-starring on Supernatural with Jensen Ackles was the crowning achievement. Now, Padalecki is set to reunite with his Supernatural c0-lead for the final season of The Boys, a prospect that is apparently pretty scary for him.

“I don’t know a whole lot about it, which is effing terrifying,” he told Business Insider

Padalecki has made it clear that he doesn’t know exactly how much he and Ackles, who played Soldier Boy in the show’s third season, will interact.

“I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know if we like, bump into each other. I don’t know much about it. They’re still trying to write and figure out who’s gonna be there. But it’ll be the end of this month,” he explained.

We still don’t know who Padalecki will be playing in the show’s final season, but he did make it clear that it was show creator Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural, who ultaimtely got him to sign on.

“I know Eric Kripke very well,” Padalecki said. “I know The Boys very well. He’s like, ‘Hey, you wanna come play?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I think?'”

“It’s f–king terrifying for me,” he added. “Literally my text to Eric Kripke was like, ‘Hey, if I’m getting naked, just give me like a month’s notice to eat broccoli and rice and chicken breasts and all day long just sit there doing push-ups.'”

Hopefully, Supernatural fans will leave the series satisfied at their reunion.

