HBO head says ‘Euphoria’ season 3 is still on track to start filming in January

'Euphoria' is set to film its third season in January of 2025.

Zendaya in Euphoria.
We live in an era of TV where shows go off the air, and it’s hard to say when, if ever, they might come back. Yellowstone‘s fifth season has been divided by more than a year, and some shows, like HBO’s Euphoria, have been off the air even longer. Part of the reason for those long delays is because most of the cast have become major movie stars, but what’s just as important is that the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, has been having some creative differences with HBO.

It seems like those issues might be starting to resolve themselves, though, because according to a recent interview that HBO head Casey Bloys gave with Deadline, the new season should start filming in January.

“I don’t know the exact date, but I will tell you that we’ve been working with Sam,” he said. “I’ve been very pleased with the scripts that we’re getting. Our plan was to shoot starting in mid-January, and that’s still on track.”

The third season of the show is set to take the principal cast of the series and move them out of high school. Given how long it’s been since season 2 debuted, that decision likely makes sense. Although it often took wild creative swings, Euphoria was also one of HBO’s most popular shows, in part because of its young cast of phenoms.

Whether the delays around season 3 will ultimately be worth it or not are still up in the air. What seems certain, though, is that we’re going to be getting more Euphoria whether we’re ready for it or not.

