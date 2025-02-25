The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents Who is starring in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? Is there a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? When will The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 come out?

The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most important streaming series of all time. Adapting Margaret Atwood’s dystopian sci-fi story for the small screen, the series tells of a society in which fertile women are used as sex slaves after a mass infertility event during the downfall of American civilization. With totalitarian rule taking over the land (the government is named Gilead), June Osborne and the rest of the women who are being used for birthing try to find a semblance of normalcy and self-respect in a world that grants them nothing but torture and misery.

At a time when Hulu had no credibility as a source of original content, The Handmaid’s Tale revolutionized storytelling on the streamer. The series won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys after its first season, an accomplishment that made it the first original streaming show to ever win this category. After five seasons that have crafted a timely narrative around women’s rights and the consequences of an authoritarian government, the show is concluding with its sixth and final season this spring. We have everything you need to know about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, from the cast of the season to the teaser trailer recently released for the final set of episodes.

Who is starring in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Moss is one of the most outstanding lead actresses of her generation. Going back to the Golden Age of Television in the mid-to-late 2000s, Moss played opposite Jon Hamm as Peggy Olson in the multi-time Emmy darling Mad Men. Moss is now firmly out of Hamm’s shadow as the main character in The Handmaid’s Tale, and she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series after being snubbed throughout her run on Mad Men. Moss is adept at evolving female characters who start out as weak into fierce, feminist icons who nobody wants to mess with.

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

For those who watch a lot of TV, Strahovski has been one of the fixtures of comedic and dramatic television for the last two decades. Her first big role came on Chuck before she became an integral part of the final two seasons of Dexter on Showtime. Strahovski has shown acting chops that translate no matter the genre or the screen time of her character.

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Brewer’s biggest role outside of The Handmaid’s Tale was on one of the O.G. Netflix hits, Orange is the New Black. She’s become much more respected in recent years when she was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2021.

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements

Dowd is one of the jewels of supporting acting on television during the 21st century. If you enjoy watching Dowd as Lydia Clements, wait until you see her on The Leftovers on HBO. She played a controversial cult leader in that show, which also has its fair show of dystopian elements and crossover themes with The Handmaid’s Tale.

O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Fagbenle doesn’t have a lot on his resume beyond his appearance in The Handmaid’s Tale. His biggest role outside of the Hulu show is The First Lady in which he played Barack Obama …talk about prestigious!

Max Minghella as Nick Blaine

Mingella has been in a lot of movies outside of his role in The Handmaid’s Tale. Minghella has appeared in great films like The Social Network, The Internship, and The Darkest Hour.

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Wiley is another Orange is the New Black alum who found her way to The Handmaid’s Tale. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2018 for the show.

Is there a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

The Handmaid's Tale | Season 6 Teaser | Hulu

The teaser trailer for the season does a great job of not giving any plot points away while hyping longtime fans for the final episodes. The narration in the background teases a climactic revolution spurred on by the handmaids against the atrocities of the totalitarian government. “They put us in red, the color of blood. They forget it’s also the color of rage.” If that doesn’t give you goosebumps I don’t know what will!

When will The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 come out?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will come out on Hulu on April 8, 2025. The first three episodes of the season will be released on the same day, with the final seven episodes coming out weekly until the series finale on May 27, 2025. The end of the series will be bittersweet for fans who have watched the show for almost a decade. Hopefully, a strong finale will allow the show’s legacy to be a positive one. Fans have been getting impatient waiting for the new season as it will be almost two and a half years since the last episode of season 5 came out by the time season 6 premieres in April.