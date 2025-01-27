 Skip to main content
8 best dystopian shows if you’re ready for gripping, unsettling storytelling

Zombies and slavery are two of the most dystopian subjects on TV right now

By
Squid Game: The Challenge cast
Netflix

Dystopian fiction dives into our deepest fears and makes us reimagine society at its worst. Although many people are already living a nightmare around the world, dystopias in fiction reinforce the injustices of human life and put a spin or analysis on something tangible. Films and novels were arguably the most popular methods of dystopian storytelling throughout most of the 20th century, but the rise of more complex TV writing and acting has allowed it to catapult to the top of the genre’s food chain.

The versatility of dystopian TV means that it branches out across many different categories. Science fiction, fantasy, and horror are all great options for writers to paint a picture of a world during the end times. These are the best dystopian shows to watch if you want a thoughtful analysis of what happens when human society becomes warped beyond repair.

Fallout (2024)

Fallout
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias
Created by
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
Watch on Amazon

Video games are just as good as TV when it comes to creating a dystopian universe. You can imagine that TV drawing inspiration from the world of gaming would be the perfect breeding ground for an incredible viewer experience, and that’s exactly what Fallout is. Based on the acclaimed games from Interplay Productions starting in the 1990s, this adaptation for Prime Video stars Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell (from Yellowjackets) as the survivors of a nuclear apocalypse try to reacclimate themselves to the world that once was.

Severance (2022)

Severance
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry
Created by
Dan Erickson
Watch on Apple TV+
Severance is finally returning after three years and any fan of sci-fi, fantasy, or just plain good television will become addicted after one episode. Adam Scott is the head of the snake as an everyman at a company in which the workers aren’t aware of their personalities outside of the office. This not only satirizes the ways that people are so pinned to their jobs, but also creates a thought scenario of frightening proportions as the characters navigate a world in which they can’t control all parts of themselves. As they gain knowledge of the situation, that’s when the real fun will begin. Severance is becoming the signature show on Apple TV+.

The Last of Us (2023)

The Last of Us
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
Created by
Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann
Watch on max

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play a duo of survivors who come from vastly different walks of life, but they combine their strengths and are born again in The Last of Us. The first season of this video game adaptation quickly took over social media and became a water cooler talk type of show reminiscent of the best hits from a decade ago. This is new-age television with an old-school vibe and it depicts the zombie apocalypse in an ironically lively manner. The second season should debut in April 2025 as long as there aren’t any delays.

Silo (2023)

Silo
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter
Created by
Graham Yost
Watch on Apple TV+

Silo probably doesn’t get enough attention because it gets overshadowed by Severance on Apple TV+, but this sci-fi show is just as intriguing and shrowded in mystery. The characters don’t know any other world than the underground that has hidden them from the post-apocalyptic atmosphere up above. Once the secrets about the surface emerge, the characters’ lives will never be the same. Each season, there is a new piece of the puzzle that starts to lock together as the viewers and the people in the show solve the mysteries of the end of the world together. 

The Walking Dead (2010)

The Walking Dead
tv-ma
11 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Created by
Frank Darabont
Watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead used to be an acclaimed, even revolutionary TV experience before repetition and excessive storytelling ruined its novelty. If you just focus on the beginning of the series you’ll find one of the best dystopian shows of the 21st century. The motivations of the characters and the true nature of humanity come to light when a zombie virus engulfs civilization. The massive ensemble cast allows everyone to find at least one character they can sympathize with or relate to.

Squid Game (2021)

Squid Game
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Mystery, Drama
Stars
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan
Created by
Hwang Dong-hyuk
Watch on Netflix

Squid Game is the Korean phenomenon that shows the lengths people will go to when money is on the line. A group of competitors goes at each other in potentially fatal scenarios for a grand prize, but it’s the drama in between the results that makes the series so compelling and addicting. The second season just came out in December 2024 and there is supposed to be a third and final season released in 2025.

The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

The Handmaid's Tale
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd
Created by
Bruce Miller
Watch on Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale uses the incredible talent of Elisabeth Moss to bring Margaret Atwood’s classic dystopian story to the small screen. When an evil government takes over the United States and institutes natal slavery, the women under this horrific rule must find ways to overcome their situation and fight for freedom. With so much discussion around a woman’s right to have an abortion in the United States, this show is a timely reminder of the important discussions surrounding feminist freedoms.

Station Eleven (2021)

Station Eleven
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery
Stars
Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler
Created by
Patrick Somerville
Watch on max
COVID-19 turned our real world into a dystopia that still impacts people five years later. TV shows like Station Eleven might hit a little too close to home for those who lost loved ones and their previous lives throughout the pandemic, but it also makes the story that much more immersive. Follow a group of actors as they grapple with the new world two decades after a deadly illness. You won’t regret it. Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler are star performers here.

