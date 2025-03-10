 Skip to main content
The first three episodes of ‘Andor’ season 1 are now available on YouTube

The show's first season featured four, three-episode arcs

By
Stellan Skarsgard and Diego Luna in Andor
Lucasfilm

Ahead of the premiere of its second season on Disney+, Disney has pulled out all the stops to get people excited for the return of Andor. That includes putting the show’s entire first season on Hulu and also putting the first three episodes of season 1 on YouTube. If you’ve been holding off on checking the most critically acclaimed Star Wars show out, now’s the time to give it a go.

Tony Gilroy, the show’s creator, will also be hosting a live hour-long rewatch event on March 13 “with select talent.” We don’t know who exactly will be there yet, though.

Andor tells the origin story of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story who is instrumental in stealing the plans for the original Death Star. Set when the Empire is at its most powerful, the show’s first season was told in four three-episode arcs, and chronicled Andor’s evolution from a thief who believes in nothing into a genuine rebel hero.

Putting the first three episodes of the show on YouTube is a move designed to generate interest among a new audience in the second season. Andor was hugely acclaimed for its first season, and this second season will be the show’s final, which means that its Disney’s last chance to promote the series.

The first season debuted all the way back in 2022, so even if you watched it when it debuted, you might need a refresher before the second season hits Disney+. When it does return on April 22,  it will be dropping in four, three-episode chunks, with a new block of episodes debuting each week.

