A certain droid is coming back for Andor season 2

The first season of Andor was rightly hailed as some of the best storytelling to ever come out of the Star Wars universe. The series, which tells the story of Rogue One’s Cassian Andor as he evolves from a thief into a blue-blooded rebel, is also a smart meditation on the nature of authoritarian politics, and felt painfully relevant upon its release.

We already know that we’re only getting two seasons of Andor, and while fans were thrilled by that first season, some noted that there was one Rogue One favorite who didn’t return for the series. Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO is one of the most beloved droids in Star Wars history, and he’s confirmed that he’ll be showing up in the show’s second season.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Diego Luna discussed K-2SO’s return, and what it was like to work with Tudyk again.

“What a problem, that droid. He has no filter. He just talks and says everything he’s thinking,” Luna said. “It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him. It just helps fulfill the full circle. You’re going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One, and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion.”

Luna then added that he thinks the way people see Rogue One will change following Andor season 2.

“I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool,” he explained.