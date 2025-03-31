 Skip to main content
‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner says the show’s third season features ‘horrible, pitiless bloodshed’

The show will feature eight episodes in its third season.

By
The Targaryen family is documented in House of the Dragon
Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy play the lead roles Ollie Upton / Warner Bros. Discovery

If you’re one of those people who has been waiting for the war on House of the Dragon to really pick up, then it sounds like season 3 is for you. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condel promised that the third season would be the biggest and most action-packed yet.

“This is certainly our biggest season to date, both in terms of ambition and just the practical size, the amount of sets,” he explained. “We’re cresting that narrative parabola here and starting to come down into, if not the endgame, the midpoint and getting into the late Act 2 and moving onto the start of Act 3. Anybody that’s read that book knows that the narrative gets bigger and grimmer as it goes along, and the show has to match that ambition as best it possibly can.”

He also adds that the third season, which just began production in the U.K., is definitely more all-out than the first two.

“I will say that the war this season goes very hot, very, very quickly,” he said. “I think the people that were waiting and waiting for all of the horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed will be getting it in copious amounts.”

We don’t know exactly when the third season will air, but given that it’s just now starting production, it seems likely to come at some point next year. The third season will be eight episodes, just like the second, and if the end of the show’s second season was any indication, there will be plenty of dragons.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
8 high-stakes shows like Squid Game you can’t miss
Death, drama, and game shows are quite a mix in these Squid Game-like series
The cast of season 3 of Squid Game.

Squid Game surely superseded any expectations the creators had when the South Korean drama series premiered in 2021. Now the most popular show in the history of Netflix, the series follows a group of desperate contestants who will sacrifice anything to win a massive cash prize in a long line of lethal games and activities. The concept seems more like something that would be on reality TV than scripted, but the creators more than make everything work. Squid Game is able to grapple with a lot of thought-provoking issues while never shying away from addicting devices and unique episodes that beg to keep viewers hooked to the screen all night long.

There's nothing exactly like Squid Game, or at least nothing that has equaled it in popularity. We've dove into the deepest parts of the TV landscape to find series that resemble the South Korean phenomenon in the way they create drama, the setting they take place in, or the genre elements they imitate. These are shows like Squid Game that you need to watch right away.

Read more
8 must-see shows like The Righteous Gemstones
This dark comedy is hard to copy, but we have some similar hits
Arden Myrin, Walton Goggins, and Valyn Hall

The Righteous Gemstones just launched its fourth and final season on HBO and Max, and fans are buzzing about the series' potential to have a historically great final run. With a score of 91 on Metacritic, analysts are rejoicing at the return of television's most famous current evangelical family. Starring and created by Danny McBride, this show is a tragically humorous look into the darkness of cults as the Gemstone family fights one another while trying to stay relevant as a religious entity. Other great actors include John Goodman, Walton Goggins, and Adam DeVine.

There aren't many shows on TV that have ever been quite like The Righteous Gemstones. The show understands the hypocrisies of organized religion while also playing into the family drama that's included in staying devoted to a deity. Over-the-top humor and a huge courage to not shy away from controversial humor make the series a completely unique story. Even if there's no perfect parallel, there are similar shows to indulge in between episodes. These are the best shows like The Righteous Gemstones you need to watch right away.

Read more
‘Tulsa King’ is coming back for a third season with another new showrunner
The series is one of the most successful shows in the history of Paramount+
Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King

The executives at Paramount have been pretty open about how much Tulsa King has meant for the company's TV success, so it's perhaps no surprise that the show is set to return for a third season. The show is already filming its third season in Atlanta and Oklahoma, and The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Dave Erickson will take over as the show's sole showrunner for the third season.

Erickson is also serving as showrunner on Mayor of Kingstown, another Taylor Sheridan series, and recently signed a multiyear overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Terence Winter and Craig Zisk, who essentially split showrunning duties on the second season, with Winter serving as the writer and Zisk as the producer, don't seem to be returning for the next season.

Read more