 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

8 shows like House of the Dragon to binge next

Miss House of the Dragon? Binge these shows

By
The Targaryen family is documented in House of the Dragon
Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy play the lead roles Ollie Upton / Warner Bros. Discovery

Fantasy fans throughout the 2010s were treated to some of the grandest television in history with Game of Thrones. The HBO classic that adapted George R.R. Martin’s work for the silver screen transcended the medium and became one of the ultimate book-to-screen examples of all time. When the series ended with disappointment, fans were eager to give Westeros another try in the prequel series House of the Dragon in hopes of redemption.

While the series that’s set about two centuries in the past doesn’t get the adrenaline pumping the same way Thrones did back in its prime, House of the Dragon is still a solid watch with plenty of political turmoil and interesting side storylines that connect the A Song of Ice & Fire franchise. The second season just ended, leaving TV diehards with an emptiness that needs filling for the rest of the summer. These are the shows like House of the Dragon you can watch next!

Recommended Videos

Game of Thrones (2011)

Game of Thrones
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Created by
David Benioff, D. B. Weiss
Watch on max

It’s hard to imagine someone watching House of the Dragon without seeing Game of Thrones first, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give the original series in the franchise a rewatch, right? The massive, talented cast that includes Sean Bean, Kit Harington, and Peter Dinklage (who steals every scene he’s in) helped expand George R.R. Martin’s story for a wider audience. With plenty of violence, sensuality, and political undertones in every episode, even non-fantasy fans enjoyed this series. Even if the final two seasons are derided for lacking the quality of the first six, this notion shouldn’t force the positive memories of the series out of the collective pop culture consciousness. There arguably aren’t any shows that have ever matched this one’s scale and popularity in the middle of the 2010s. 

Vikings (2013)

Vikings
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, War & Politics
Stars
Alex Høgh Andersen, Jordan Patrick Smith, Marco Ilsø
Created by
Michael Hirst
Watch on Netflix

Anybody who loves historical immersion and excitement in their favorite streaming series will love Vikings. This History Channel series is now more widely accessible on Netflix, but it flew under the radar on cable for many years. The series follows the conquests of Scandanavian lord Ragnar Lothbrok with loose ties to several real-life characters and stories from the Viking Age and Medieval times in Europe. Brutal battle scenes and raw conflicts between rulers definitely resemble the action in House of the Dragon.

Shōgun (2024)

Shōgun
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, War & Politics
Stars
Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai
Created by
Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo
Watch on Hulu

One of the best FX shows of all time, Shōgun is the most recent adaptation of James Clavell’s historical epic. Using an ensemble cast with relative unknowns in the United States, the series shows the deception and bloodthirsty motivations of several different potential rulers in feudal Japan in the 1600s. Much like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, the series is at its best when fans appreciate the slow-burn plot development and twists that come with a character backstabbing a friend. While it was supposed to be a mini-series, there is hope that a season 2 is on the way for subscribers on Hulu.

The Wire (2002)

The Wire
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn
Created by
David Simon
Watch on max

The Wire is set in a completely different period and under vastly contrarian circumstances than House of the Dragon. Still, both shows reveal the ugly underbelly of the ruling class and the disingenuous motivations of the mighty. David Simon’s Baltimore drug drama was the trailblazer for sprawling shows with dozens of characters who all somehow got enough screen time to become beloved by audiences worldwide. Over two decades after its premiere, The Wire remains the ultimate HBO literary masterpiece.

Succession (2018)

Succession
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Comedy
Stars
Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook
Created by
Jesse Armstrong
Watch on max

House of the Dragon is all about the Targaryens; Succession is all about the Roys. If you squint a little, they don’t look much different. The family at the heart of the latter is conceited, nepotistic, and never happy until they have everything they want despite deserving absolutely nothing. The internal battle between the Roy children for the top job at their father’s company resembles much of the backstabbing and jealousy in George R.R. Martin’s franchise.

Rome (2005)

Rome
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Kevin McKidd, Ray Stevenson, Ciarán Hinds
Created by
John Milius, William J. MacDonald, Bruno Heller
Watch on max

Rome is one of the best shows that was canceled before its story was completed. It has everything you could want to learn about the Roman Empire from history class, but created with an extra dose of excitement and cinematic thrill! It fictionalizes the fascinating rise evolution of Rome into the most powerful political entity in world history at the time. The late Ray Stevenson was one of the standout performers in the series.

The Last Kingdom (2015)

The Last Kingdom
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, War & Politics
Stars
Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Eliza Butterworth
Created by
Stephen Butchard
Watch on Netflix

The Last Kingdom vividly depicts the quest for power led by Saxon warrior Uhtred. As his enemies come from around Scandinavia and Europe at large, the series offers up images of how difficult it is to choose sides when you have a conflict of interest in a power struggle. Uhtred’s adventure to find his value in life amongst his family and surrogate guardians never fails to intrigue us.

Outlander (2014)

Outlander
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin
Created by
Ronald D. Moore
Watch on Netflix

Outlander dramatizes the Jacobite rising of 1745 by using a time-traveling twist and plenty of romantic undertones. It follows Claire Randall and Jaime Fraser as love birds with a cause. Claire is originally from the 20th century but is transported to the 18th century where much of the series takes place. The power struggles and war in the show definitely will fill the void left by House of the Dragon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The Boys season 5: Everything we know so far
Bringing all the stories to a close — and what else?
Homelander and Ryan in The Boys season 4

The Boys just finished its fourth season with a grand finale that still has us shaken! Homelander has taken control of the White House through a puppet president, fulfilling the Prime Video stalwart's series-long intent to allow him complete power over the U.S. Billy Butcher has defected from the rest of his vigilante group and seems to be the only force that can stop Homelander. This rivalry of egotistical villains should make for incredible television!

The Boys has been a fresh take on the superhero genre that blends sharp political satire, dark comedic undertones, and plenty of blood to satisfy comic book fans and casual viewers alike. With season 4 serving more as a setup for the final act, fans can expect fireworks of all kinds in the fifth and final season when it premieres. Here is everything we know about The Boys season 5 so far.
What will The Boys season 5 be about?
The Boys season 5 will bring all of the main characters' stories to a close. The overarching plot in the series has been the titular group's efforts to take out Homelander and end the vile corporate power wielded by Vought. Each time the Boys fail to kill Homelander, it feels like the satirical version of Superman becomes even more powerful and omniscient. Homelander has captured most of his opposition heading into season 5, but Billy Butcher remains on the run. The final set of episodes will probably show the rest of the Boys caught in the middle between Homelander and Butcher.

Read more
What is Dexter: Resurrection? What we know about the new spinoff
If you're a Dexter fan, here's what to get excited about
Michael C. Hall in Dexter

We already were excited to get our eyes on the Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, which premieres by the end of 2024 on Showtime and also on Paramount+. Now, Dexter fans can rejoice at even more morbid, murderous adventures with Michael C. Hall in Dexter: Resurrection. The award-nominated TV star will reprise his titular role once again in the fourth confirmed series in the franchise. Hall was a surprise guest at Comic Con where it was announced that he would be donning Dexter's khakis and flannel yet again all these years later.

There is very little information on this new sequel series beyond the hints given by the cast and crew at the conference. We know Dexter: Resurrection is a sequel series, so it will take place after the events of Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. It's not a reboot or redo of the original show, so everything will fit into Dexter's timeline in a way that allows audiences to see even more of Dexter's life.

Read more
The best shows to binge on Peacock in August
Lots of NBC hits are on Peacock now — here are the best shows to watch
Gabriel Macht wearing a light gray suit

There are definitely too many streaming services. Thanks to Netflix's revolution, every broadcast network and parent company decided that they had to get in on the streaming wars. Peacock TV is NBC Universal's streaming service, and although it may not seem like the most attractive option, there are actually a number of great Peacock movies and shows available on the service that are hard to find anywhere else.
Some of those popular shows are Peacock streaming originals, although there are plenty that initially aired on NBC or elsewhere, and have wound their way to Peacock thanks in part to the complicated nature of TV rights. Regardless of where the best Peacock shows came from originally, though, all the ones on this list are well worth checking out. Looking for more streaming options? We also have your guide to the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Paramount Plus.

Suits (2011)

Read more