Miss House of the Dragon? Binge these shows

The Boys just finished its fourth season with a grand finale that still has us shaken! Homelander has taken control of the White House through a puppet president, fulfilling the Prime Video stalwart's series-long intent to allow him complete power over the U.S. Billy Butcher has defected from the rest of his vigilante group and seems to be the only force that can stop Homelander. This rivalry of egotistical villains should make for incredible television!

The Boys has been a fresh take on the superhero genre that blends sharp political satire, dark comedic undertones, and plenty of blood to satisfy comic book fans and casual viewers alike. With season 4 serving more as a setup for the final act, fans can expect fireworks of all kinds in the fifth and final season when it premieres. Here is everything we know about The Boys season 5 so far.

What will The Boys season 5 be about?

The Boys season 5 will bring all of the main characters' stories to a close. The overarching plot in the series has been the titular group's efforts to take out Homelander and end the vile corporate power wielded by Vought. Each time the Boys fail to kill Homelander, it feels like the satirical version of Superman becomes even more powerful and omniscient. Homelander has captured most of his opposition heading into season 5, but Billy Butcher remains on the run. The final set of episodes will probably show the rest of the Boys caught in the middle between Homelander and Butcher.