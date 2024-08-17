Miss House of the Dragon? Binge these shows

Fantasy fans throughout the 2010s were treated to some of the grandest television in history with Game of Thrones. The HBO classic that adapted George R.R. Martin’s work for the silver screen transcended the medium and became one of the ultimate book-to-screen examples of all time. When the series ended with disappointment, fans were eager to give Westeros another try in the prequel series House of the Dragon in hopes of redemption.
While the series that’s set about two centuries in the past doesn’t get the adrenaline pumping the same way Thrones did back in its prime, House of the Dragon is still a solid watch with plenty of political turmoil and interesting side storylines that connect the A Song of Ice & Fire franchise. The second season just ended, leaving TV diehards with an emptiness that needs filling for the rest of the summer. These are the shows like House of the Dragon you can watch next!
Game of Thrones (2011)
It’s hard to imagine someone watching House of the Dragon without seeing Game of Thrones first, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give the original series in the franchise a rewatch, right? The massive, talented cast that includes Sean Bean, Kit Harington, and Peter Dinklage (who steals every scene he’s in) helped expand George R.R. Martin’s story for a wider audience. With plenty of violence, sensuality, and political undertones in every episode, even non-fantasy fans enjoyed this series. Even if the final two seasons are derided for lacking the quality of the first six, this notion shouldn’t force the positive memories of the series out of the collective pop culture consciousness. There arguably aren’t any shows that have ever matched this one’s scale and popularity in the middle of the 2010s.
Vikings (2013)
Anybody who loves historical immersion and excitement in their favorite streaming series will love Vikings. This History Channel series is now more widely accessible on Netflix, but it flew under the radar on cable for many years. The series follows the conquests of Scandanavian lord Ragnar Lothbrok with loose ties to several real-life characters and stories from the Viking Age and Medieval times in Europe. Brutal battle scenes and raw conflicts between rulers definitely resemble the action in House of the Dragon.
Shōgun (2024)
One of the best FX shows of all time, Shōgun is the most recent adaptation of James Clavell’s historical epic. Using an ensemble cast with relative unknowns in the United States, the series shows the deception and bloodthirsty motivations of several different potential rulers in feudal Japan in the 1600s. Much like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, the series is at its best when fans appreciate the slow-burn plot development and twists that come with a character backstabbing a friend. While it was supposed to be a mini-series, there is hope that a season 2 is on the way for subscribers on Hulu.
The Wire (2002)
The Wire is set in a completely different period and under vastly contrarian circumstances than House of the Dragon. Still, both shows reveal the ugly underbelly of the ruling class and the disingenuous motivations of the mighty. David Simon’s Baltimore drug drama was the trailblazer for sprawling shows with dozens of characters who all somehow got enough screen time to become beloved by audiences worldwide. Over two decades after its premiere, The Wire remains the ultimate HBO literary masterpiece.
Succession (2018)
House of the Dragon is all about the Targaryens; Succession is all about the Roys. If you squint a little, they don’t look much different. The family at the heart of the latter is conceited, nepotistic, and never happy until they have everything they want despite deserving absolutely nothing. The internal battle between the Roy children for the top job at their father’s company resembles much of the backstabbing and jealousy in George R.R. Martin’s franchise.
Rome (2005)
Rome is one of the best shows that was canceled before its story was completed. It has everything you could want to learn about the Roman Empire from history class, but created with an extra dose of excitement and cinematic thrill! It fictionalizes the fascinating rise evolution of Rome into the most powerful political entity in world history at the time. The late Ray Stevenson was one of the standout performers in the series.
The Last Kingdom (2015)
The Last Kingdom vividly depicts the quest for power led by Saxon warrior Uhtred. As his enemies come from around Scandinavia and Europe at large, the series offers up images of how difficult it is to choose sides when you have a conflict of interest in a power struggle. Uhtred’s adventure to find his value in life amongst his family and surrogate guardians never fails to intrigue us.
Outlander (2014)
Outlander dramatizes the Jacobite rising of 1745 by using a time-traveling twist and plenty of romantic undertones. It follows Claire Randall and Jaime Fraser as love birds with a cause. Claire is originally from the 20th century but is transported to the 18th century where much of the series takes place. The power struggles and war in the show definitely will fill the void left by House of the Dragon.