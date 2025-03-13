 Skip to main content
7 shows like The Last of Us to binge before season 2 drops

These dramas are full of dystopian and apocalyptic themes

By
shows like the last of us pedro pascal
Liane Hentscher / HBO

The Last of Us hasn’t aired new episodes since its historic first season ended in the first part of 2023. After over two years of waiting, fans of the zombie franchise are chomping at human flesh to get a taste of Joel and Ellie’s next adventure. The sequel in the video game franchise remains controversial to this day, and the TV crew has an even bigger responsibility to translate that delicate second act to streamers worldwide. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will again portray Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us season 2, and there are plenty of new actors for fans to get acquainted with.

There is still a month left before the series returns to HBO and Max on April 13. If that several-week timeframe is just too much to handle, we’ve got you covered. The Last of Us has drawn inspiration from a slew of classic apocalypse dramas and dystopian epics that can pass the time until the series returns. These are the best shows like The Last of Us to watch right away.

Black Summer (2019)

Black Summer
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Jaime King, Christine Lee, Zoe Marlett
Created by
John Hyams, Karl Schaefer
Watch on Netflix
Black Summer is a zombie drama for true enthusiasts of the genre. It won’t have the same level of humanity that The Last of Us possesses, but it matches it with solid action and a slew of adrenaline. The main character is also similar to Joel in that her goal is to find her daughter and do whatever it takes to keep her safe. Jaime King and Christine Lee are two of the standout actors in the series.
The Walking Dead (2010)

The Walking Dead
tv-ma
11 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Created by
Frank Darabont
Watch on Netflix

It would be difficult to find someone who has watched The Last of Us but not The Walking Dead. Still, we have to include the most obvious selection on the list because they are inextricably tied to one another in the genre’s pantheon of greats. This AMC classic follows Rick Grimes and a mismatched group of survivors as they fight the dead and each other after a mysterious virus turns the world into a wasteland for the undead. The acting, direction, and makeup all helped give the zombie genre respect after The Walking Dead showed the way for everything else that came after it. It’s a shame that Andrew Lincoln never got an Emmy nomination for his incredible lead performance.

Station Eleven (2021)

Station Eleven
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery
Stars
Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler
Created by
Patrick Somerville
Watch on max

Station Eleven has cult show vibes written all over it, and we’re here for it. The end of the world is caused by a flu pandemic rather than a zombie one, and the characters are just as nuanced as in The Last of Us. The travelers form a larger ensemble that leads to a ton of mystery and more questions than answers, but his miniseries is one you won’t want to miss. People traumatized by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will relate to the similarities between this world and ours back in 2020 and 2021.

The Leftovers (2014)

The Leftovers
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston
Created by
Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof
Watch on max

The Leftovers isn’t for someone who wants to turn their brain off and snooze through a simple story. Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta craft a world in which millions of humans disappear off the planet, never to be seen or discovered again. There may not be any zombies or natural disaster like in The Last of Us, but the characters’ journeys to reorient themselves into a new society that has been rocked by an existential cataclysm is emotionally devastating. Carrie Coon and Christopher Eccleston deserved Emmys for playing a mom whose entire family goes away and a priest who tries to fit the meaning of life within his religious framework. The Leftovers will make an impression on you for a long time afterward. It’s a post-apocalyptic work of art unlike any other.

Silo (2023)

Silo
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter
Created by
Graham Yost
Watch on Apple TV+

Silo is one of Apple TV+’s most recent crown jewels. The characters living in an underground society start to piece together the meaning of their lives after several discoveries rewarding the outside world on the surface above the silo. Dealing with concepts like found family, societal degradation, and political upheaval in the face of adversity are handled stellarly.

Invasion (2005)

Invasion
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Drama
Stars
Eddie Cibrian, Lisa Sheridan, Alexis Dziena
Created by
Thomas Schlamme, Michael Dinner
Watch on Tubi

Invasion is more alien-y than The Last of Us, but the monsters that take over the Florida town at the center of the story surely operate like the clickers and and runners in the latter. Eddie Cibrian is one of the stars of this sci-fi story about aliens who use the human remains of their victims to dominate the sea. The aquatic infusion of the drama makes it a unique show.

Colony (2016)

Colony
tv-14
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Tory Kittles
Created by
Carlton Cuse, Ryan Condal, Wes Tooke
Watch on Peacock

Colony is a unique alien invasion show in that it grapples with the way humans form alliances with each other and the invadors rather than focus attention on special effects-inundated battles with the enemy. Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies star as a strained couple who must decide where their allegiances lie while also protecting their family in the aftermath of a Los Angeles alien invasion. No zombies here, but a ton of fascinating societal commentary and relationships that mirror the ones in The Last of Us. Colony got cancelled before it could complete its story, so if you get frustrated with watching shows that don’t end satisfyingly, this one could leave you upset.

