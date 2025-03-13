7 shows like The Last of Us to binge before season 2 drops

The Last of Us hasn’t aired new episodes since its historic first season ended in the first part of 2023. After over two years of waiting, fans of the zombie franchise are chomping at human flesh to get a taste of Joel and Ellie’s next adventure. The sequel in the video game franchise remains controversial to this day, and the TV crew has an even bigger responsibility to translate that delicate second act to streamers worldwide. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will again portray Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us season 2, and there are plenty of new actors for fans to get acquainted with.

There is still a month left before the series returns to HBO and Max on April 13. If that several-week timeframe is just too much to handle, we’ve got you covered. The Last of Us has drawn inspiration from a slew of classic apocalypse dramas and dystopian epics that can pass the time until the series returns. These are the best shows like The Last of Us to watch right away.

Black Summer (2019) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure Stars Jaime King, Christine Lee, Zoe Marlett Created by John Hyams, Karl Schaefer Watch on Netflix Black Summer is a zombie drama for true enthusiasts of the genre. It won’t have the same level of humanity that The Last of Us possesses, but it matches it with solid action and a slew of adrenaline. The main character is also similar to Joel in that her goal is to find her daughter and do whatever it takes to keep her safe. Jaime King and Christine Lee are two of the standout actors in the series.

The Walking Dead (2010) tv-ma 11 Seasons 11 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Stars Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Created by Frank Darabont Watch on Netflix It would be difficult to find someone who has watched The Last of Us but not The Walking Dead. Still, we have to include the most obvious selection on the list because they are inextricably tied to one another in the genre’s pantheon of greats. This AMC classic follows Rick Grimes and a mismatched group of survivors as they fight the dead and each other after a mysterious virus turns the world into a wasteland for the undead. The acting, direction, and makeup all helped give the zombie genre respect after The Walking Dead showed the way for everything else that came after it. It’s a shame that Andrew Lincoln never got an Emmy nomination for his incredible lead performance.

Station Eleven (2021) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery Stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler Created by Patrick Somerville Watch on max Station Eleven has cult show vibes written all over it, and we’re here for it. The end of the world is caused by a flu pandemic rather than a zombie one, and the characters are just as nuanced as in The Last of Us. The travelers form a larger ensemble that leads to a ton of mystery and more questions than answers, but his miniseries is one you won’t want to miss. People traumatized by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will relate to the similarities between this world and ours back in 2020 and 2021.

The Leftovers (2014) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston Created by Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof Watch on max The Leftovers isn’t for someone who wants to turn their brain off and snooze through a simple story. Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta craft a world in which millions of humans disappear off the planet, never to be seen or discovered again. There may not be any zombies or natural disaster like in The Last of Us, but the characters’ journeys to reorient themselves into a new society that has been rocked by an existential cataclysm is emotionally devastating. Carrie Coon and Christopher Eccleston deserved Emmys for playing a mom whose entire family goes away and a priest who tries to fit the meaning of life within his religious framework. The Leftovers will make an impression on you for a long time afterward. It’s a post-apocalyptic work of art unlike any other.

Silo (2023) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter Created by Graham Yost Watch on Apple TV+ Silo is one of Apple TV+’s most recent crown jewels. The characters living in an underground society start to piece together the meaning of their lives after several discoveries rewarding the outside world on the surface above the silo. Dealing with concepts like found family, societal degradation, and political upheaval in the face of adversity are handled stellarly.

Invasion (2005) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Drama Stars Eddie Cibrian, Lisa Sheridan, Alexis Dziena Created by Thomas Schlamme, Michael Dinner Watch on Tubi Invasion is more alien-y than The Last of Us, but the monsters that take over the Florida town at the center of the story surely operate like the clickers and and runners in the latter. Eddie Cibrian is one of the stars of this sci-fi story about aliens who use the human remains of their victims to dominate the sea. The aquatic infusion of the drama makes it a unique show.