 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Zombies, drama, and more: How do the Walking Dead spin-offs stack up?

Is the original series still the best?

By
Maggie and Negan journey through New York
Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan - The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/AMC Peter Kramer/AMC / AMC

The Walking Dead started as one man’s comic book vision. Robert Kirkman’s graphic novels were brash and bold and didn’t back away from violence. When AMC greenlit a TV adaptation, the series came forward with the same mentality. The Walking Dead catapulted zombie fiction onto the small screen and allowed it to explode in front of a historically large cable audience. Fans loved the characters who tried to help, and often hurt, one another in a quest for survival and the ratings were so large that The Walking Dead spinoffs are still being created years later.

Anytime you have seven series in one franchise, some variations will surpass others. AMC has done a decent enough job identifying which characters deserved another chance after the original show. These spinoffs have allowed superfans to indulge in their favorite post-apocalyptic universe for longer than expected. These are the best Walking Dead series, ranked from worst to best.

Recommended Videos

7. The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020)

7. The Walking Dead: World Beyond
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery
Stars
Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston
Created by
Scott M. Gimple, Matthew Negrete
Watch on Apple TV+

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is another spinoff that comes from a good place but needed a lot more tinkering to perfect. It follows a group of teenagers trying to survive the zombified world on their own for the first time. The lack of coherence in the plot and characterization didn’t help the series, nor did the casting choices that pale in comparison to other shows with huge adolescent ensembles like Stranger Things. The series has a 4.5 out of 10 star rating on IMDb . . . not exactly a fan favorite.

Related

6. Tales of the Walking Dead (2022)

6. Tales of the Walking Dead
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Created by
Scott M. Gimple, Channing Powell
Watch on Amazon

Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series that uses the aesthetic, atmosphere, and exterior world-building of the original series, but tries to introduce new characters each episode. It only went six episodes and wasn’t renewed for a second season. There’s a lot to appreciate here as far as creativity is concerned, but the execution of the bottle episodes made for an up-and-down experience compared to the parent series. The Last of Us’ beautiful third episode is a better example of taking brand new characters and plopping them into a show’s setting for one episode.

5. The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023)

5. The Walking Dead: Dead City
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles
Created by
Eli Jorné
Watch on Apple TV+

The Walking Dead: Dead City is where we get into the upper echelon of the franchise’s spinoff efforts. The story follows Negan and Maggie, two of the most glaringly different characters on the show, as they traverse New York and find personal vengeance while trying to maintain a civil partnership (remember that Negan wasn’t exactly kind to Maggie’s family in The Walking Dead original series.) The second season will come out in 2025 and feature new characters and more drama as the cast merges with the depths of Manhattan’s wasteland in new ways.

4. Fear the Walking Dead (2015)

4. Fear the Walking Dead
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo
Created by
Dave Erickson, Robert Kirkman
Watch on Netflix

Fear the Walking Dead was the first spinoff in the series and was also the longest running one. It shows the end of the world from the perspective of the people living on the other coast of the United States. There aren’t a lot of differences stylistically between Fear the Walking Dead and its parent show, especially once the writers started incorporating characters from in-universe such as Morgan. The series was a great way for people who wanted more zombies to have a companion to The Walking Dead during the back half of its heyday.

3. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023)

3. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy
Created by
David Zabel
Watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was always going to happen. If there was a single spinoff fans could see coming from miles away, it was this one following Norman Reedus’ iconic antihero with a heart of gold as he tries to find the conception point of the zombie apocalypse. The addition of Carol, Daryl’s perfect friend and foil throughout the original series, has made for great TV. Great camerawork and scenery in Europe give this series a nice contrasting look to the Georgian plains that fans are typically presented with in the franchise.

2. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024)

2. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh
Created by
Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Scott M. Gimple
Watch on Apple TV+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live tells the story of Rick and Michonne meeting back up after the events of The Walking Dead. This spinoff is a great concept, and it was executed very well, from the emotional heft of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s chemistry to the climax that provided closure for two of the franchise’s most beloved characters. The quality of The Ones Who Live left fans wanting another season, but the singularity of the story here means it will probably remain a one-off effort.

1. The Walking Dead (2010)

1. The Walking Dead
tv-ma
11 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Created by
Frank Darabont
Watch on Netflix

Make no mistake about it: The Walking Dead is superior to all of its spinoffs. Even if the last several seasons were stale, the first five or so were peak TV that changed the excitement factor for live-action viewing of a serial series. There were so many things that made this show special when it was in its prime. The makeup and special effects departments were the ones that got the most critical recognition, but the acting and writing were also fantastic.

Standouts such as Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, and David Morrissey pushed the series into a territory many thought it didn’t belong in. Zombie fiction didn’t get a lot of respect before The Walking Dead. Because of this show, apocalypse series are now on par with many other types of dramas.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The Diplomat season 2: New cast members and more
We've got the scoop on The Diplomat season 2!
Keri Russell in The Diplomat.

Although The Diplomat arrived with little fanfare in 2023, it has earned its place among the best shows on Netflix. For her first TV series since FX's critically acclaimed Cold War drama, The Americans, Keri Russell was cast in the leading role as Kate Wyler, the new U.S. Ambassador to Britain. Unlike Russell's previous role on The Americans, Kate's not the kind of character who is going to get any action scenes. But there's more than enough intrigue on this show to keep fans excited about its return.

And that return may be closer than you think. That's why we've put together this guide to everything we know about The Diplomat season 2, including the first new cast member to join the show.
What is The Diplomat about?

Read more
Ranked: The best Disney movies of all time (for kids of all ages) – Up, Toy Story 2, and more
Does your favorite Disney movie make our list of the best Disney movies?
The cast of Coco

As the old saying goes, Disney is for both the young and the young at heart. Although the studio continues to deliver great new movies for the kids of today, kids of days past still have fond memories of their days spent watching the movies that the studio used to make. Now, with the advent of Disney Plus, watching those beloved classics is easier than ever.

Because the best Disney movies are so wrapped up in what you loved as a kid, everyone's list is going to be different. And now that Disney owns mega properties like Marvel and Star Wars, the roster of available movies now on Disney+, continues to grow. You might not agree with this list, and there are plenty of great Disney movies not on it, but if you're looking for some other options, we also have a list of the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.

Read more
Everything we know about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC
Get ready for the return of Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Although The Walking Dead TV series came to an end in 2022, AMC had two new spinoffs ready to go in 2023: The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. However, out of all of The Walking Dead spinoffs, only The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is wrapping up a lingering plotline from the primary show. And now that The Walking Dead's sixth spinoff is just around the corner, we're sharing everything we know about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

What happened to Rick Grimes?
In 2018, Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead after nine seasons of the hit series. But rather than killing off Lincoln's character, Rick Grimes, he was instead grievously wounded. To save Rick's life, and secure her own escape, Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) contacted an unknown faction, who spirited both of them away via a helicopter.

Read more