A guide to the next season of this Walking Dead spinoff

The Walking Dead went more than a few seasons too long. After over a decade of zombies and post-apocalyptic heroism, the AMC series went off the air in 2022. The franchise immediately shifted its focus to a plethora of spinoffs focusing on some of the most interesting characters from the original series. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon focuses on the titular Daryl and his journey through France and will return for a second season on September 29, 2024.

After Daryl’s adventures in Europe, fans can satiate their thirst for more Walking Dead with The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. This spinoff was the first released after the O.G. series and follows the mismatched pair of Negan and Maggie as they try to find Maggie’s kidnapped son in the remnants of New York City. The change in setting gives the story a different feel, with iconic locations such as Madison Square Garden making its way to the silver screen on Dead City. The chemistry between Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohen palpably jumps off the screen. Here’s everything we know so far about Dead City season 2!

What will The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 be about?

The crux of the show is the absolute hatred between Negan and Maggie that spawned when Negan murdered Maggie’s husband, Glenn, during The Walking Dead’s seventh season premiere. Maggie knows how valuable of a leader Negan can be, especially as he turned into one of the best antiheroes in TV history behind the stellar work of Morgan. The first season showed them coming together to save Maggie’s son as Negan felt he owed a debt to Maggie, not only for the death of Glenn but because Maggie had helped him by providing shelter for his wife. They will continue their mission while battling the evil factions of New York City that were first developed in the first season.

Who is starring in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return as Maggie and Negan. The rest of the cast includes survivors in New York City who serve as antagonists to both Negan and Maggie. Željko Ivanek will return as the Croat, the leader of the terrorist group Burazi that kidnapped Maggie’s son. His villain performance was a standout in season 1 and should continue to build momentum in season 2.

Several other new characters will be introduced this season:

Keir Gilchrist as Benjamin Pierce – Benjamin is a new member of the Burazi who will feature alongside Croat. There isn’t much information about him beyond this. Gilchrist previously starred in the Netflix series Atypical from 2017 through 2021. This show featured the life and complications of living with autism in modern America.

Dascha Polanco as Lucia Narvaez – A Latina survivor who will add more feminine energy to the cast. Nothing else is known about her character. Polanco previously starred in Orange is the New Black. This was one of the first original shows to take off on Netflix.

Jake Weary as Christos – Just like Lucia, nothing is known about Christos yet. He will be yet another survivor navigating the weary world of the apocalypse. Weary himself starred in TNT’s Animal Kingdom, one of the underrated crime dramas during the 2010s.

Pooya Mohseni as Roksana – Yet another new survivor with no information presented to the press as of yet. The character’s Arab background is vital for the representation of Arabian actors in Hollywood. Mohseni previously appeared in Law and Order: SVU. Mohensi is transgender, making her a true barrier breaker both for her racial and gender identity.

Kim Coates as Bruegel – This character has been coined as one of the new antagonists of season 2. Watch out for Bruegel and how he opposes and complicates Negan and Maggie’s goals this season. Coates has plenty of experience playing bad guys, as he previously starred as a criminal biker in Sons of Anarchy.

All of these characters are sure to play unique roles next to Negan and Maggie in the second season. The Walking Dead universe possesses strong ensemble casts that come together nicely around the main characters.

When does The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 come out?

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will come out in 2025. No release date has been announced beyond this ballpark estimate. There will be an increase of two episodes in season 2, making Dead City season 2 eight episodes instead of six. This is a great sign for folks who want more episodes per season as the TV industry moves to smaller batches of episodes. All episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City will air on AMC and stream on AMC+.