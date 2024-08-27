 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 — Everything we know so far

A guide to the next season of this Walking Dead spinoff

By
Maggie and Negan journey through New York
Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan - The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/AMC Peter Kramer/AMC / AMC

The Walking Dead went more than a few seasons too long. After over a decade of zombies and post-apocalyptic heroism, the AMC series went off the air in 2022. The franchise immediately shifted its focus to a plethora of spinoffs focusing on some of the most interesting characters from the original series. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon focuses on the titular Daryl and his journey through France and will return for a second season on September 29, 2024.

After Daryl’s adventures in Europe, fans can satiate their thirst for more Walking Dead with The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. This spinoff was the first released after the O.G. series and follows the mismatched pair of Negan and Maggie as they try to find Maggie’s kidnapped son in the remnants of New York City. The change in setting gives the story a different feel, with iconic locations such as Madison Square Garden making its way to the silver screen on Dead City. The chemistry between Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohen palpably jumps off the screen. Here’s everything we know so far about Dead City season 2!

Recommended Videos

What will The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 be about?

The crux of the show is the absolute hatred between Negan and Maggie that spawned when Negan murdered Maggie’s husband, Glenn, during The Walking Dead’s seventh season premiere. Maggie knows how valuable of a leader Negan can be, especially as he turned into one of the best antiheroes in TV history behind the stellar work of Morgan. The first season showed them coming together to save Maggie’s son as Negan felt he owed a debt to Maggie, not only for the death of Glenn but because Maggie had helped him by providing shelter for his wife. They will continue their mission while battling the evil factions of New York City that were first developed in the first season.

Who is starring in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return as Maggie and Negan. The rest of the cast includes survivors in New York City who serve as antagonists to both Negan and Maggie. Željko Ivanek will return as the Croat, the leader of the terrorist group Burazi that kidnapped Maggie’s son. His villain performance was a standout in season 1 and should continue to build momentum in season 2.

Several other new characters will be introduced this season:

  • Keir Gilchrist as Benjamin Pierce – Benjamin is a new member of the Burazi who will feature alongside Croat. There isn’t much information about him beyond this. Gilchrist previously starred in the Netflix series Atypical from 2017 through 2021. This show featured the life and complications of living with autism in modern America.
  • Dascha Polanco as Lucia Narvaez – A Latina survivor who will add more feminine energy to the cast. Nothing else is known about her character. Polanco previously starred in Orange is the New Black. This was one of the first original shows to take off on Netflix.
  • Jake Weary as Christos – Just like Lucia, nothing is known about Christos yet. He will be yet another survivor navigating the weary world of the apocalypse. Weary himself starred in TNT’s Animal Kingdom, one of the underrated crime dramas during the 2010s.
  • Pooya Mohseni as Roksana – Yet another new survivor with no information presented to the press as of yet. The character’s Arab background is vital for the representation of Arabian actors in Hollywood. Mohseni previously appeared in Law and Order: SVU. Mohensi is transgender, making her a true barrier breaker both for her racial and gender identity.
  • Kim Coates as Bruegel – This character has been coined as one of the new antagonists of season 2. Watch out for Bruegel and how he opposes and complicates Negan and Maggie’s goals this season. Coates has plenty of experience playing bad guys, as he previously starred as a criminal biker in Sons of Anarchy.

All of these characters are sure to play unique roles next to Negan and Maggie in the second season. The Walking Dead universe possesses strong ensemble casts that come together nicely around the main characters.

When does The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 come out?

Maggie and Negan travel through New York
Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan Peter Kramer/AMC / AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will come out in 2025. No release date has been announced beyond this ballpark estimate. There will be an increase of two episodes in season 2, making Dead City season 2 eight episodes instead of six. This is a great sign for folks who want more episodes per season as the TV industry moves to smaller batches of episodes. All episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City will air on AMC and stream on AMC+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Everything we know about Rhea Seehorn and Vince Gilligan’s new Apple TV+ show
Rhea Seehorn at an event

Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan insisted after the legendary crime dramas ended that he'd never return to the universe of Walter White, Saul Goodman, and New Mexico for a third time. While he's kept his word so far, Gilligan has executed some loopholes in his promise that should appease fans of the franchise. Apple TV+ has greenlit a new science fiction series created by Gilligan that will film in Albuquerque and star Saul's standout leading lady, Rhea Seehorn.

These ties to the setting and acting of Gilligan's most recent show should create enough anticipation that many fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have been dying for fresh details on the ambiguous series that has been hinted at being like old school shows like The Twilight Zone. The series has a working title of Wycaro 339 right now, but there is no confirmation that this will be the final name. Here's everything else we know about Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's upcoming series!
What is Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's show about?
Vince Gilligan has been intentionally uninformative about his new show, instead relying on his audience's loyalty to his creative liberties and hoping the high expectations will pay off. The attention to detail exhibited in both of Gilligan's previous series resonates with viewers who get sick of seeing the same old thing on their TV screens.

Read more
What we know about Robert De Niro’s Zero Day Netflix series so far
Zero Day is a political thriller series, but it's unclear what it's actually about
Robert De Niro on the red carpet at a Comedy Central roast.

TV's golden era may be behind us, but that doesn't mean that there isn't plenty of interesting stuff coming down the pike on the small screen. One remnant from TV's golden era, though, is the idea that movie stars can jump back and forth between TV and film without hurting their reputations, and what better evidence is there of that than the fact that Robert De Niro is about to star in his first-ever TV series.

That series, called Zero Day, follows De Niro as a former president named George Mullen who comes out of retirement to "lead a commission tasked with investigating a potential world crisis," according to Netflix. Here's everything we know about the Zero Day Netflix series.
What is Zero Day actually about?
The plot specifics for Zero Day are still a little bit up in the air, but we do have a logline that really asks more questions than it answers:

Read more
Everything we know about Stranger Things season 5 so far
Stranger Things

Stranger Things is Netflix's crown jewel. The science fiction series elevated the medium almost a decade ago with special effects and scale usually reserved for the big screen movie theaters. The intimate comforts of following the heroic citizens of small-town Hawkins, Indiana make viewers feel like anybody can save the world. Combine that with incredible set pieces and frightening monsters and the series possesses all of the components worthy of its revolutionary presence in TV lore.

One of the only negative running gags surrounding the series is how long it takes to film each season. Since its 2016 debut, Stranger Things has only released four seasons and 34 episodes. It's been since summer 2022 since the last batch of episodes, and there is still no concrete release date for the fifth and final season. The creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, shared some behind-the-scenes clips of filming last week as the cast and crew work their way to the halfway point.

Read more