George R.R. Martin has weighed in on the newest ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off

George R.R. Martin has a famously testy relationship with the shows that adapt his work. The Game of Thrones writer has been unafraid to call out various issues he’s noticed both in House of the Dragon and the original Game of Thrones series (even as he continues to not release another novel).

In a new blog post, though, Martin revealed that he has seen all six episodes of the new Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and he’s over the moon about it.

“Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible,” he wrote. “The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall.”

Adapted from The Hedge Knight, a novella that is set in between the events of Game of Thrones and the events of House of the Dragon, the series follows Aegon Targaryen as he serves as squire to a legendary knight. Together, the two of them go on all sorts of merry adventures that are much less serialized than his sprawling novels.

“Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action… well, this one may not satisfy you,” Martin adds. “There’s a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers… this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means.”

He even offered a tease as to when we might get to see it.

“The series will make its debut late this year, I am now told. How late, I could not say. Maybe in the fall,” he writes. “I hope you will love the show as much as I do.”