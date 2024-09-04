 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

George R.R. Martin is not happy about ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2

The author has been teasing his displeasure about season 2 for some time.

By
The Targaryen family is documented in House of the Dragon
Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy play the lead roles Ollie Upton / Warner Bros. Discovery

After teasing that he would be blogging about his issues with the second season of House of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin, the creator of the Game of Thrones universe, has made good on that promise. The show, which is based on his novel Fire & Blood, had to make some changes to Martin’s original story in order to accommodate the realities of TV. Now, Martin has weighed in on one change in particular that he didn’t approve of.

The change relates specifically to the “Blood & Cheese” plotline in the first episode of season 2, in which the death of one of Aegon and Halaena Targaryen’s children. The show chose to elminate one of their children, Maelor, entirely, and Martin is worried about the ramifications of that decision in the show moving forward.

Recommended Videos

“When Ryan Condal first told me what he meant to do, ages ago (back in 2022, might be) I argued against it, for all these reasons,” Martin wrote. “I did not argue long, or with much heat, however.   The change weakened the sequence, I felt, but only a bit.  And Ryan had what seemed to be practical reasons for it; they did not want to deal with casting another child, especially a two-year-old toddler. Kids that young will inevitably slow down production, and there would be budget implications. Budget was already an issue on House of the Dragon, it made sense to save money wherever we could.  Moreover, Ryan assured me that we were not losing Prince Maelor, simply postponing him. Queen Helaena could still give birth to him in season three, presumably after getting with child late in season two.”

Martin continued by saying that the elimination of Maelor will have ramifications for the final two seasons of the show. “And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4,” he added.

Martin has been complaining about the show’s second season for some time. Amidst all that complaining, he has not provided any updates on when he may actually deliver The Winds of Winter, the next Game of Thrones book.

You can read the author’s full blog post here.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
These are the best movies to watch on Peacock in September
Peacock is a TV service, but it also has a great catalog of movies to stream, too
Jack Black in Bernie.

A fun bit of historic TV trivia is that the original NBC peacock logo was first implemented in 1956 to highlight the network's new color programming. Even though the logo has gone through numerous iterations since then, the network has stuck with the colorful bird, in one form or another, for going on six decades now. It’s fitting, then, that Peacock is known most for its TV programming, highlighted by shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, and the self-mocking (and hilarious) 30 Rock. If you are on Peacock for the shows, however, don't overlook that the platform is also home to a number of great movies spanning cinema history, including everything from great comedy to excellent sports movies.

Peacock streaming offers both free (registered) and paid accounts. As a result, some Peacock movies are available without a paid subscription, and others only for subscribers. This roundup culls titles from both groups. To be sure you can access all of these classics, you'll have to fork over a subscription fee. Happy streaming, and keep reading to find the best movies on Peacock right now.

Read more
The best shows on Amazon Prime to binge in September
An ultimate list of the best shows available to stream on Amazon Prime
Alan Ritchson in Reacher

Even if you've picked a streaming service, it can be impossible to narrow down what you're really looking for. If you've run out of the best Netflix movies and Netflix original series to watch, you'll need to find somewhere else to turn. Fortunately, Netflix is far from the only game in town. Anyone who uses Amazon Prime to get packages delivered to them quickly also has access to a library of fairly impressive shows and movies.

If you're looking for your next series to binge, and you already have Amazon anyway, then we've got a list of the best shows on Amazon Prime well worth you're time. We've broken down the best Amazon Prime shows to start with below, with entries that range from sprawling sci-fi to touching, grounded comedies.

Read more
The best Netflix movies to stream in September
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney Plus movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Blackhat (2015)

Read more