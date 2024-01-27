 Skip to main content
Everything we know about Halo season 2 on Paramount Plus

The Fall of Reach will occur in Halo season 2.

Blair Marnell
By
Master Chief masters the dramatic look towards the camera in Halo season 2.
Paramount+

It’s been nearly two years since the Halo TV series on Paramount+ did its best impression of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian by sending Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) on the run to protect a teenager named Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha). Thankfully, the upcoming second season appears to be returning to the basics by jumping into a major part of the game’s backstory: The Fall of Reach.

To get everyone up to speed on what’s coming up, we’re sharing everything we know about Halo season 2 on Paramount+.

The Fall of Reach in Halo season 2.
Paramount+

What is Reach?

Reach is a human colony world in the 26th century that was seen during the first season of Halo. In the history of the games, the alien Covenant’s invasion and destruction of the planet is called the Fall of Reach. That event was depicted in the prequel video game Halo: Reach, which was released in 2010. If the show closely follows that story, then season 2 is heading for darker territory. But it won’t be without hope.

The Covenant attacks in Halo season 2.
Paramount+

What will Halo season 2 be about?

So far, most of the early footage has focused on the battle for Reach. But the overarching story of the series remains Master Chief’s quest to find the ringworld known as Halo, which could turn the tide of war back in humanity’s favor. Presumably, the episodes dealing with Reach won’t take up the entire season. That would allow the show to further its narrative before catching up to the timeline of the original Halo game.

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in Halo season 2.
Paramount+

Who’s starring in Halo season 2?

In addition to Schreiber and Ha respectively reprising their roles as Master Chief and Kwan, the cast for Halo season 2 includes the following performers:

  • Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky
  • Natasha Culzac as Riz-028
  • Olive Gray as Commander Miranda Keyes
  • Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134
  • Kate Kennedy as Kai-125,
  • Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes
  • Jen Taylor as Cortana
  • Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066
  • Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey
  • Fiona O’Shaughnessy as Laera 
  • Tylan Bailey as Kessler 
  • Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson 
  • Cristina Rodlo as Talia Perez
A space battle unfolds before Master Chief in Halo season 2.
Paramount+

Is there a trailer for Halo season 2?

Yes, and it’s a very exciting trailer that offers a glimpse at the visceral sci-fi combat that’s coming this season. In many ways, the new trailer exemplifies everything that fans wanted from Halo season 1. The games put players in control of Master Chief during his epic battles with the Covenant, and for the first time, it looks like the show will really embrace that part of itself.

Whoever edited this trailer did a great job of capturing the foreboding tone of the Covenant’s invasion, as well as some very eye-catching moments in space as a battle unfolds in orbit.

A Spartan soldier is reflected in a helmet from Halo season 2.
Paramount+

What is the Halo season 2 release date?

Paramount+ (or Paramount Plus, if you prefer) will debut the first two episodes of Halo season 2 on Thursday, February 8. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly through March 21.

