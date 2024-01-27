The Fall of Reach will occur in Halo season 2.

It’s been nearly two years since the Halo TV series on Paramount+ did its best impression of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian by sending Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) on the run to protect a teenager named Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha). Thankfully, the upcoming second season appears to be returning to the basics by jumping into a major part of the game’s backstory: The Fall of Reach.

To get everyone up to speed on what’s coming up, we’re sharing everything we know about Halo season 2 on Paramount+.

What is Reach?

Reach is a human colony world in the 26th century that was seen during the first season of Halo. In the history of the games, the alien Covenant’s invasion and destruction of the planet is called the Fall of Reach. That event was depicted in the prequel video game Halo: Reach, which was released in 2010. If the show closely follows that story, then season 2 is heading for darker territory. But it won’t be without hope.

What will Halo season 2 be about?

So far, most of the early footage has focused on the battle for Reach. But the overarching story of the series remains Master Chief’s quest to find the ringworld known as Halo, which could turn the tide of war back in humanity’s favor. Presumably, the episodes dealing with Reach won’t take up the entire season. That would allow the show to further its narrative before catching up to the timeline of the original Halo game.

Who’s starring in Halo season 2?

In addition to Schreiber and Ha respectively reprising their roles as Master Chief and Kwan, the cast for Halo season 2 includes the following performers:

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Olive Gray as Commander Miranda Keyes

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125,

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey

Fiona O’Shaughnessy as Laera

Tylan Bailey as Kessler

Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson

Cristina Rodlo as Talia Perez

Is there a trailer for Halo season 2?

Yes, and it’s a very exciting trailer that offers a glimpse at the visceral sci-fi combat that’s coming this season. In many ways, the new trailer exemplifies everything that fans wanted from Halo season 1. The games put players in control of Master Chief during his epic battles with the Covenant, and for the first time, it looks like the show will really embrace that part of itself.

Whoever edited this trailer did a great job of capturing the foreboding tone of the Covenant’s invasion, as well as some very eye-catching moments in space as a battle unfolds in orbit.

What is the Halo season 2 release date?

Paramount+ (or Paramount Plus, if you prefer) will debut the first two episodes of Halo season 2 on Thursday, February 8. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly through March 21.

Editors' Recommendations