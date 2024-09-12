The show is set 100 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones.'

George R. R. Martin has been making all sorts of news lately because of his opinions on the second season of House of the Dragon. Now, though, the Game of Thrones author is apparently turning his attention to the other spin-off of his franchise that is currently in development. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms won’t hit TV screens until 2025, but during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said that he was happy with the way the show was developing.

“I visited the set in Northern Ireland in July and loved what I saw. Great cast. [The lead characters] Dunk and Egg look as if they walked out of the pages of my book. My readers are going to love them. I certainly do. [Showrunner Ira Parker] is doing a great job,” he said.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on Martin’s Dunk & Egg novella trilogy. The novels follow Ser Duncan the Tall, the knight of the show’s title, and his squire Prince Aegon “Egg” Targaryen as they travel throughout the seven kingdoms. The story follows Ser Duncan, a common-born knight, as he escorts Prince Aegon around the Seven Kingdoms. Aegon will ultimately go on to become one of the most revered kings in the, Aegon V, and Duncan will serve as the Lord Commander of his Kingsguard. The series is set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, but roughly 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon. Peter Claffey is set to play Ser Duncan, while Dexter Sol Ansell will play