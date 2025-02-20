 Skip to main content
Marvel has pulled a lot of its planned Disney+ series from its potential slate

Marvel is now planning to develop far more shows than will ultimately make it to series.

By
Marvel Studios Logo
Marvel

Marvel has pulled a number of upcoming Disney+ series from its potential release calendar. The catch is that you probably haven’t heard about any of them. According to reporting in Deadline, Nova, Strange Academy and Terror, Inc. have all been pulled from Marvel’s development slate. Marvel emphasized, though, that these projects were never greenlit, and could still come back at some point in the future. For now, though, Marvel has shifted which projects it’s prioritizing.

Deadline is also reporting that the decision is reflective of a new model of that has emerged inside of Marvel with regard to how it produces television. The approach was originally designed to mirror the studio’s approach to movies, where a slate was announced and then teased as projects developed.

Now, Marvel has shifted its approach to a more traditional TV model where more shows are in development than will ultimately get made, and showrunners are being brought in for each show. This decision was motivated in part by fatigue around Marvel projects, and in part by a general constriction of the industry, which has led to fewer projects being developed across all of Hollywood.

“We’re developing more than we make now, so we’re actually have a few different things brewing that we might see through to at least a pilot script to see if we want to make it,” Brian Winderbaum, Mravel’s head of TV told Screen Rant. “But, there’s a lot of opportunity out there, it’s hard to choose favorites… We’re really being careful about what we choose to do next.”

While these shows might not be moving forward, it’s clear that this is now just a normal part of the studio’s process.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
