An Emmy winner and Marvel star is set to headline Apple TV’s latest dark comedy

The show comes from the creator of Apple's 'Sugar'

As Apple TV+ continues to coast off of the incredible success of SeveranceThe Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Orphan Black and She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany will star in a darkly comic series coming the streamer. The series, which is called Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, was created by David J. Rosen, who previously created Apple TV+’s Sugar and Amazon’s Hunters.

The show is described as “a darkly comic thriller about a newly divorced mom (Maslany) who falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer.”

Maslany won an Emmy in 2016 for Orphan Black and also starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This new series is one of many that Apple has invested in in recent years. While a few of the shows have been breakout hits for the streamer, others have come and gone without much attention or notice.

Maslany is an excellent actress, though, so there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful that this series will have interesting things to say about suburban malaise. There are certainly people in the world who fall down rabbit holes, especially in the aftermath of divorce.

Apple’s track record has been to encourage creators to make genuinely interesting shows. While that can lead to some failed experiments, it can also lead to shows like Severance, which have no real precedent on any other network. Apple’s main business certainly isn’t TV shows, which might be part of the reason the company has been willing to do more experimentation than some other streamers.

We don’t know exactly when Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed will premiere, but it’s likely to come in 2026 at the earliest.

