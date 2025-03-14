Dark, thrilling, and a bit twisted: 8 shows like Dexter to keep you hooked

While most of the time, people are infatuated with true crime series and depressing recollections of real serial killers on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, others want something a little less intense. The Dexter franchise has provided that alternate universe for those who want to dive into the homicidal genre while still being able to root for the psycho at the center of the drama. Dexter Morgan is a blood spatter analyst who uses his intellect and inside information while working for the police department in Miami to solve crimes as a vigilante. His solution to curing South Florida’s murder problem? Killing the bad guys himself.
Dexter’s popularity throughout the 2000s and 2010s has led to several spinoff series. Dexter: Original Sin, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Resurrection are the three shows that have extended Dexter’s story to varying degrees of success. Some fans are starting to get tired of the Dexter franchise, but they still want the thrill of the original show (and that includes me). If you’re one of those people. like me, it’s time to check out these shows like Dexter to feed your dark passenger.
Breaking Bad (2008)
Bosch (2015)
Bosch provides a similar character journey for the protagonist as Dexter because the main character is always pursuing serial killers while also trying to clear his name in his own murder case. Bosch also takes place among a variety of police officers and law enforcement. The series is one of the original crime dramas that catapulted Prime Video to success with original content in the last part of the 2010s. Titus Welliver and Jamie Hector give award-worthy performances.
Hannibal (2013)
You (2018)
Mr. Robot (2015)
Sherlock (2010)
Barry (2018)
The Shield (2002)
