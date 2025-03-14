 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Dark, thrilling, and a bit twisted: 8 shows like Dexter to keep you hooked

Dexter isn't the only likable homicidal maniac to watch on TV

By
Michael C. hall sitting in a chair on Dexter
Showtime

While most of the time, people are infatuated with true crime series and depressing recollections of real serial killers on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, others want something a little less intense. The Dexter franchise has provided that alternate universe for those who want to dive into the homicidal genre while still being able to root for the psycho at the center of the drama. Dexter Morgan is a blood spatter analyst who uses his intellect and inside information while working for the police department in Miami to solve crimes as a vigilante. His solution to curing South Florida’s murder problem? Killing the bad guys himself.

Dexter’s popularity throughout the 2000s and 2010s has led to several spinoff series. Dexter: Original Sin, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Resurrection are the three shows that have extended Dexter’s story to varying degrees of success. Some fans are starting to get tired of the Dexter franchise, but they still want the thrill of the original show (and that includes me). If you’re one of those people. like me, it’s time to check out these shows like Dexter to feed your dark passenger.

Recommended Videos

Breaking Bad (2008)

Breaking Bad
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Crime
Stars
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn
Created by
Vince Gilligan
Watch on Netflix
Breaking Bad has a lot more in common with Dexter than you may think at first glance. Walter White is just as psychotic as Dexter Morgan. Walter’s thirst for violence may not be the same as Dexter’s, but his insatiable desire for power and a gigantic ego fullfilment prophecy makes him even more destructive to society. In fact, Walter is probably someone that Dexter would want to put on his table and put an end to. Both series are about the journeys of immoral men with a code behind their killing, and Bryan Cranston and Michael C. Hall are legendary in depicting the stress, trauma, and heartbreak their characters undergo and inflict on the ones they love. Breaking Bad also shares Dexter’s affinity for having an extended universe. Better Call Saul arguably surpassed Breaking Bad after six incredible prequel seasons in the late 2010s and early 2020s.
Related

Bosch (2015)

Bosch
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Drama, Crime
Stars
Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino
Created by
Eric Overmyer
Watch on Amazon

Bosch provides a similar character journey for the protagonist as Dexter because the main character is always pursuing serial killers while also trying to clear his name in his own murder case. Bosch also takes place among a variety of police officers and law enforcement. The series is one of the original crime dramas that catapulted Prime Video to success with original content in the last part of the 2010s. Titus Welliver and Jamie Hector give award-worthy performances.

Hannibal (2013)

Hannibal
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Crime
Stars
Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Laurence Fishburne
Created by
Bryan Fuller
Watch on Amazon
Hannibal was probably a little too complex for its time and station. Broadcasting on NBC, this series would have been right at home a decade later on a major streamer with a lot more creative liberties. Mads Mikkelsen matches Anthony Hopkins’ legendary depiction of Hannibal Lecter by taking advantage of the extra screen time given to the mysterious and complex killer. His friendship/rivalry with investigator Will Graham is what pushes this show toward greatness. Both men analyze each other, find solace in one another, and also fear one another. You’ll love this one if you’re into what makes killers tick.

You (2018)

You
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer
Created by
Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble
Watch on Netflix
You is the show that most closely resembles Dexter if you’re going straight to plot and characterization. Joe Goldberg is the serial murderer at the center of this series. Like Dexter Morgan, he tries to hide his true identity by blending into normal societal activities like working and dating. The emphasis You places on the romantic relationships between Joe and his girlfriends also resembles the various issues Dexter faced throughout his story with his love interests. The final season of You should premiere in 2025 on Netflix.

Mr. Robot (2015)

Mr. Robot
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin
Created by
Sam Esmail
Watch on Amazon
Mr. Robot stars Rami Malek as a computer hacker who uses his special skills to fight back against giant corporations. His methods aren’t always legal, and his mental health problems often destroy any chance he has at a good life. The show was one of the underrated hits of the 2010s and introduced Malek to the world as a superstar actor. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sherlock (2010)

Sherlock
tv-14
4 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman
Created by
Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat
Watch on Hulu
Sherlock is an updated version of the classic British detective story starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the iconic mystery solver. Sherlock Holmes goes about his crime-solving behavior a lot more legally than Dexter Morgan, but both shows scratch that itch for murder mystery investigations and twisty thrills. The series only ran 13 episodes and won Cumberbatch an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries.

Barry (2018)

Barry
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Drama
Stars
Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan
Created by
Alec Berg, Bill Hader
Watch on max
Barry features Bill Hader as an assassin who turns into an actor when he moves to California. The series’ dark humor and satirical understanding of the crime genre is the closest parallel between the two shows, besides the protagonists, who are both antiheroes and killers. Hader won multiple Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Barry.

The Shield (2002)

The Shield
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Michael Chiklis, Catherine Dent, Paula Garcés
Created by
Shawn Ryan
Watch on Hulu
The Shield is FX’s version of The Sopranos. This cop drama blazed a trail for further great shows on the cable network with a complex performance by Michael Chiklis as Vic Mackey. Vic solves crimes with his own brand of violence. He’s like if Dexter Morgan was a cop who wasn’t afraid to let people know about his demonic backstory. It’s a great cop show and an interesting character study.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
March’s best: Shows on Max that will keep you hooked
From new originals to the best shows in HBO history, these are great shows to stream on Max
Scene from Succession

HBO Max was one of the most popular streaming services in the world due to the volume and the quality of the shows and movies on the platform. You've probably noticed when you log into HBO Max that the platform has been replaced by Max. What does this mean? WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged all of their content into one convenient location. You can still enjoy all of the shows like Succession and The Sopranos that were available on HBO Max, and this new streaming service also includes the kinds of reality shows that were available on Discovery+. Essentially, the libraries of the two services have been merged.
As is the case for many young TV lovers, HBO was one of the places I checked first for great TV, and some of the shows on this list made me realize everything that TV was capable of. What's even better, though, is that Max always has another show on deck.
Whatever kind of show you're looking for, you're likely to find it on Max. From iconic dramas to some of the funniest comedies ever created, every show on this list is a must-watch, whether it's 30 years old or just came out this year. Here are the best Max shows.

The Wire (2002)

Read more
What to watch: The best shows on Hulu in March
Looking for a new binge series? Here are the best you can stream on Hulu right now
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
Those archival shows are hugely important to me, because they helped me define the kind of TV I really loved. Sprawling mysteries, intricate characters, and plenty of high stakes drama unify many of the titles on this list. There are also some, though, that I just think are really funny.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu shows are great, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney+ shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

Shōgun (2024)

Read more
March gems: The best Disney+ shows to stream this month
Disney nostalgia and awesome new shows to stream
The Mandalorian looks out over the sun

Disney Plus has finally created a competitive library of original series that can compete with other services like Netflix and Max. It's also a treasure trove of Disney nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s. On top of all that, the streamer has released a few of the most popular TV series to come out in recent years, and those series, on top of the deep catalog, make a Disney+ subscription worthwhile.

The streaming service is, at the end of the day, still a streaming service. As a Disney fan myself, though, it can be hard not to get swept up in the magic that the service contains. Disney is an old-fashioned dream factory, and Disney+ is home to many of those dreams.

Read more