Dark, thrilling, and a bit twisted: 8 shows like Dexter to keep you hooked

While most of the time, people are infatuated with true crime series and depressing recollections of real serial killers on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, others want something a little less intense. The Dexter franchise has provided that alternate universe for those who want to dive into the homicidal genre while still being able to root for the psycho at the center of the drama. Dexter Morgan is a blood spatter analyst who uses his intellect and inside information while working for the police department in Miami to solve crimes as a vigilante. His solution to curing South Florida’s murder problem? Killing the bad guys himself.

Dexter’s popularity throughout the 2000s and 2010s has led to several spinoff series. Dexter: Original Sin, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Resurrection are the three shows that have extended Dexter’s story to varying degrees of success. Some fans are starting to get tired of the Dexter franchise, but they still want the thrill of the original show (and that includes me). If you’re one of those people. like me, it’s time to check out these shows like Dexter to feed your dark passenger.

Breaking Bad (2008) tv-ma 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn Created by Vince Gilligan Watch on Netflix Breaking Bad has a lot more in common with Dexter than you may think at first glance. Walter White is just as psychotic as Dexter Morgan. Walter’s thirst for violence may not be the same as Dexter’s, but his insatiable desire for power and a gigantic ego fullfilment prophecy makes him even more destructive to society. In fact, Walter is probably someone that Dexter would want to put on his table and put an end to. Both series are about the journeys of immoral men with a code behind their killing, and Bryan Cranston and Michael C. Hall are legendary in depicting the stress, trauma, and heartbreak their characters undergo and inflict on the ones they love. Breaking Bad also shares Dexter’s affinity for having an extended universe. Better Call Saul arguably surpassed Breaking Bad after six incredible prequel seasons in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Bosch (2015) tv-ma 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Mystery, Drama, Crime Stars Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino Created by Eric Overmyer Watch on Amazon Bosch provides a similar character journey for the protagonist as Dexter because the main character is always pursuing serial killers while also trying to clear his name in his own murder case. Bosch also takes place among a variety of police officers and law enforcement. The series is one of the original crime dramas that catapulted Prime Video to success with original content in the last part of the 2010s. Titus Welliver and Jamie Hector give award-worthy performances.

Hannibal (2013) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Stars Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Laurence Fishburne Created by Bryan Fuller Watch on Amazon Hannibal was probably a little too complex for its time and station. Broadcasting on NBC, this series would have been right at home a decade later on a major streamer with a lot more creative liberties. Mads Mikkelsen matches Anthony Hopkins’ legendary depiction of Hannibal Lecter by taking advantage of the extra screen time given to the mysterious and complex killer. His friendship/rivalry with investigator Will Graham is what pushes this show toward greatness. Both men analyze each other, find solace in one another, and also fear one another. You’ll love this one if you’re into what makes killers tick.

You (2018) tv-ma 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer Created by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble Watch on Netflix You is the show that most closely resembles Dexter if you’re going straight to plot and characterization. Joe Goldberg is the serial murderer at the center of this series. Like Dexter Morgan, he tries to hide his true identity by blending into normal societal activities like working and dating. The emphasis You places on the romantic relationships between Joe and his girlfriends also resembles the various issues Dexter faced throughout his story with his love interests. The final season of You should premiere in 2025 on Netflix.

Mr. Robot (2015) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin Created by Sam Esmail Watch on Amazon Mr. Robot stars Rami Malek as a computer hacker who uses his special skills to fight back against giant corporations. His methods aren’t always legal, and his mental health problems often destroy any chance he has at a good life. The show was one of the underrated hits of the 2010s and introduced Malek to the world as a superstar actor. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sherlock (2010) tv-14 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman Created by Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat Watch on Hulu Sherlock is an updated version of the classic British detective story starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the iconic mystery solver. Sherlock Holmes goes about his crime-solving behavior a lot more legally than Dexter Morgan, but both shows scratch that itch for murder mystery investigations and twisty thrills. The series only ran 13 episodes and won Cumberbatch an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries.

Barry (2018) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Stars Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan Created by Alec Berg, Bill Hader Watch on max Barry features Bill Hader as an assassin who turns into an actor when he moves to California. The series’ dark humor and satirical understanding of the crime genre is the closest parallel between the two shows, besides the protagonists, who are both antiheroes and killers. Hader won multiple Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Barry.