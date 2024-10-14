 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Anthony Hopkins’s next movie will see him taking on a legendary racing family

The film is being produced by an Italian company that already produced 'Ferrari.'

By
Anthony Hopkins
The Celebs Fact

Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins isn’t ready to slow down just yet. Variety is reporting that the actor is set to star in Maserati: The Brothers, a biopic directed by Bobby Moresco that focuses on one of the most important families in Italian sports cars. Hopkins is set to play a financier who bankrolls the brothers in the film.

Italy’s Andrea Iervolino is set to produce the project and was previously involved in Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legendanother biopic directed by Morseco.

Recommended Videos

“Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true,” Iervolino said in a statement. “His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role.”

Related

In spite of its largely Italian cast of characters, the movie will be in English, and other casting details are being kept under wraps. The movie will be shot in and around Bologna.

Maserati was first founded in 1914 in Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto. Today, the company is best known for luxury cars, and it has always been intimately tied to the world of racing. Alfieri even raced himself and nearly died during an accident in 1927. He died just five years later of complications related to the accident. In 1937, the brothers sold a large part of the company to Fiat, even as they remained involved with it through the rest of their lives. It’s unclear whether the film will tell this whole story or just some part of it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 18 best Netflix Original movies for you to watch right now
From Power of the Dog to Okja, these are the best films that Netflix has produced since it first launched
Bo Burnham in Inside

When it became the first major streaming service, Netflix was best known for hosting an array of great movies and shows produced by other studios. As it continued its rise to the top, though, Netflix also began to produce its own content, including some truly excellent Netflix Original movies.
In fact, Netflix has produced a number of great movies over its history as a studio and even financed some movies that might not have been made otherwise. This is not to say that everything Netflix has ever made has been great, but when it hits, it really hits.
We’ve handpicked a list of the best movies to stream right now on Netflix, which the streamer made itself. For more options, check out our list of the best Hulu series, best Amazon Prime series, and best Disney+ series.

The Killer (2023)

Read more
The best A24 horror movies to stream this October
These horror films are a reminder of A24's commitment to the genre
Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me.

Since it first emerged as a studio roughly a decade ago, A24 has become synonymous with a certain level of prestige and quality. And within that studio's brand, part of the appeal has been its emphasis on making horror movies that feel genuinely interesting for one reason or another.

When you watch an A24 horror film, you know you're going to be compelled, even if you don't always like the final result. We've pulled together some of the best A24 horror movies the studio has to offer and listed them below.

Read more
The 9 best sci-fi movies to stream on Max right now
Max's best science-fiction movies are thrilling and exciting
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune

Science fiction hasn't always been a genre that's accessible and popular with mainstream audiences. With the influx of streaming services such as Netflix and Max, sci-fi has become more incorporated into our movie-viewing habits outside of core franchises like Star Wars. Hardcore fans and newcomers alike will enjoy the plethora of options on the service formally known as HBO Max, and we wanted to help you sort through the list of titles available on the service. From newer releases to old classics, these are the best sci-fi movies you need to stream on Max right now.

Dune (2021)

Read more