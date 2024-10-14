The film is being produced by an Italian company that already produced 'Ferrari.'

Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins isn’t ready to slow down just yet. Variety is reporting that the actor is set to star in Maserati: The Brothers, a biopic directed by Bobby Moresco that focuses on one of the most important families in Italian sports cars. Hopkins is set to play a financier who bankrolls the brothers in the film.

Italy’s Andrea Iervolino is set to produce the project and was previously involved in Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, another biopic directed by Morseco.

“Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true,” Iervolino said in a statement. “His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role.”

In spite of its largely Italian cast of characters, the movie will be in English, and other casting details are being kept under wraps. The movie will be shot in and around Bologna.

Maserati was first founded in 1914 in Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto. Today, the company is best known for luxury cars, and it has always been intimately tied to the world of racing. Alfieri even raced himself and nearly died during an accident in 1927. He died just five years later of complications related to the accident. In 1937, the brothers sold a large part of the company to Fiat, even as they remained involved with it through the rest of their lives. It’s unclear whether the film will tell this whole story or just some part of it.