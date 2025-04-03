Apple might have continued its hot streak with its next series

Few streaming services have had the kind of recent critical success that Apple TV+ has managed. Coming right off the success of Severance, the streamer premiered The Studio, which earned almost as much critical praise. Now, we have the first reviews for Your Friends & Neighbors, the next prestige series from the streamer.

This one stars Jon Hamm as a banker who loses his job, and decides to start robbing from his neighbors to maintain his extravagant lifestyle. Along the way, he learns things he never knew about the wealthy people he’s surrounded himself with.

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The show, which is set to debut on April 11 with two episodes with one episode releasing every week from there, has now been reviewed by some critics. The good news for Apple is it seems like they have another critical success on their hands.

Recommended Videos

“With many twists and turns, the Apple TV+ show that Hamm has always longed to star in is as clever as it is addictive,” Nate Richard wrote in Collider. The series is currently sitting at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, but not every review has been quite so glowing.

“This series is ‘occasionally’ a lot of things, including a disappointingly predictable entry in the always robust Middle-Aged White Guy Dabbles in Crime genre and an inconsistently soft critique of that same genre, but consistently none. Every time it tries to become more expansive and introspective, it backslides into familiar TV tropes that are always watchable, but at least 10 or 15 years behind the cultural curve,” Daniel Feinberg wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the show might not be quite the masterpiece of some other Apple TV+ shows, it seems like it’s got the kind of quality that Apple has demanded from its series to date. And with Jon Hamm its center, it’s undoubtedly going to be watchable.