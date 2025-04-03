 Skip to main content
Apple might have continued its hot streak with its next series

The series stars Jon Hamm as a man who decides to start stealing from his neighbors.

Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet in Your Friends & Neighbors
Apple TV+

Few streaming services have had the kind of recent critical success that Apple TV+ has managed. Coming right off the success of Severance, the streamer premiered The Studio, which earned almost as much critical praise. Now, we have the first reviews for Your Friends & Neighbors, the next prestige series from the streamer.

This one stars Jon Hamm as a banker who loses his job, and decides to start robbing from his neighbors to maintain his extravagant lifestyle. Along the way, he learns things he never knew about the wealthy people he’s surrounded himself with.

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The show, which is set to debut on April 11 with two episodes with one episode releasing every week from there, has now been reviewed by some critics. The good news for Apple is it seems like they have another critical success on their hands.

“With many twists and turns, the Apple TV+ show that Hamm has always longed to star in is as clever as it is addictive,” Nate Richard wrote in Collider. The series is currently sitting at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, but not every review has been quite so glowing.

“This series is ‘occasionally’ a lot of things, including a disappointingly predictable entry in the always robust Middle-Aged White Guy Dabbles in Crime genre and an inconsistently soft critique of that same genre, but consistently none. Every time it tries to become more expansive and introspective, it backslides into familiar TV tropes that are always watchable, but at least 10 or 15 years behind the cultural curve,” Daniel Feinberg wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the show might not be quite the masterpiece of some other Apple TV+ shows, it seems like it’s got the kind of quality that Apple has demanded from its series to date. And with Jon Hamm its center, it’s undoubtedly going to be watchable.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The ‘Severance’ creator says none of the fan theories have gotten it ‘exactly right’
The show is returning for its second season after almost three years off the air.
Britt Lower in Severance Season 2

As fans prepare for the return of Severance, many are also revisiting the theories they first posited about the show back in 2022. While there's been plenty of speculation about what might be going on in the series, creator Dan Erickson says no one has totally nailed it...yet.

"I love all of them and some of them are kooky, but the show is kooky, so it makes sense," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I would not say that I've seen anybody get it totally right. We are trying to lay down the seeds of where it's ultimately going, and I do think that people notice that. 'They said this in episode 2, and so I bet that's going to pay off in this way,' and sometimes that lines up a little bit with what we're doing. But I don't think that I've seen anything where I'm like, 'Oh God, they got it. Time to leave the country and change my name.'"

Apple TV+ shows and movies will be free to stream for three days
The streamer has a limited library, but has managed to produce a consistently high quality of programming.
The cast of Ted Lasso

As anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription will tell you, there are plenty of great movies and TV shows available on the streamer. Unfortunately, at $9.99/mo., the cost of a subscription is just too rich for some people's blood.

Apple is apparently hoping to bag an entirely new group of subscribers by making all of its shows and movies free for the first weekend of 2025. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, everything on Apple TV+ will be streamable for free with an Apple ID and password. That means that users can watch everything from Severance to Ted Lasso for free for a limited time, with the rather obvious goal of enticing users to sign up for a paid membership to the streamer.

The best disaster dramas: Must-watch series to binge after La Palma
Most people focus on disaster movies, but these are some great disaster shows
Cast of La Palma

You know what's even scarier than a criminal on the loose? Mother Nature taking back her planet. The thought of a hurricane, volcanic eruption, or other storm ravaging Earth frightens humanity more than almost any other threat because there is very little we can do as a population to stop it. Humans have unfortunately made decisions that have exacerbated already prevalent natural issues and worsened problems like climate change which in turn destroys ecosystems and other life. Sometimes humanity goes places they shouldn't and creates disasters that wouldn't become reality otherwise, such as in the case of nuclear energy and illness pandemics.

But enough soapbox talk. We're here to talk about how to spin natural disasters into something thrilling and fun, right? Only movies and series can do that, and Netflix's latest hit La Palma has skyrocketed to the top of the charts and made people search frantically for the next big disaster series. These are some great choices if you want to continue your journey down the exhilarating rabbit hole of existential dread.

