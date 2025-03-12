The first trailer for ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ features Jon Hamm as a petty thief

Jon Hamm is back to charming rich people, but this time it’s in the present day. Apple TV+‘s new series, Your Friends & Neighbors just debuted its first trailer, and it sees Hamm doing a lot of breaking and entering.

The show follows Hamm as a hedge fund manager who loses his job and then decides to start robbing his wealthy neighbors to maintain his lifestyle. As he robs his friends and neighbors (hence the show’s title), he also learns more about the lives they keep hidden from those around them. The show has already been renewed for a second season, signaling that Apple has tremendous confidence in the show’s potential. In addition to Hamm, it also stars Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn, and was created by Jonathan Tropper.

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Based on the trailer, it looks like the series is part drama, part comedy, and all social satire. In an era when wealth inequality feels like a defining issue, Your Friends & Neighbors is looking to capitalize on the combination of disgust and fascination that many people have with the wealthy.

Hamm is, of course, no stranger to playing complicated lead characters, although he’s rarely had the chance to do it in the years since Mad Men ended. Hopefully, Your Friends & Neighbors gives him the chance to remind us all why he remains of the great leading men of 21st century television.

The first two episodes of the show will drop on April 11, with weekly drops for the rest of the episodes through the end of May.