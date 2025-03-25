Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver are set to headline the latest prestige series from Apple

Few things are likely to get a series greenlit faster than the presence of Adam Driver and Jessica Chastain. Two of our best working actors are set to team up in The Dealer, a series from Apple TV+.

According to reporting in Variety, the show is described as “a biting exploration of power, class, seduction and culture set inside the glittering world of the high-end art market, told through the eyes of an aspiring super gallerist, played by Chastain, and the tangled relationship with her most gifted and unnerving artist, played by Driver.”

Lucas Hnath is the show’s writer and executive producer, and Apple TV+ ordered the show straight to series after a competitive bidding process.

Given the talent attached, it makes sense that this series was pushed straight into production.

In fact, this is only the second time that Driver has done television of any kind, period. The first instance was much earlier in his career when he had a recurring role on Girls. He used that role as a springboard into movie stardom and didn’t look back for more than a decade.

Chastain has bounced between TV and film more frequently over the course of her career but is also an Oscar winner. While we don’t know exactly when this series might hit Apple, it’s safe to say the streamer is still betting big on hugely prestigious shows. The Dealer may or may not be as good as its cast suggests, but there’s likely to be plenty of hype for it as we move toward its release.