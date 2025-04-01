 Skip to main content
9 best Walton Goggins TV shows: From Justified to The Righteous Gemstones

Google Goggins and you'll find a show you love

By
Walton Goggins in The White Lotus season 3
HBO

My favorite type of actor is the one where I’m watching my new favorite show, and they appear on the screen, and I immediately tell my brother (who happens to be my go-to TV-watching partner), “It’s that guy!” No name, no recollection of where I’ve seen him before. “He’s in everything!” This is the best compliment someone can give an actor when they star in a new project. Sure, it’s probably fun to be Tom Hanks or Denzel Washington, but those superstars almost devour the characters they play. It’s sometimes a disservice to a story when the actors are so famous that they can’t help but overshadow the role they’re playing.

Walton Goggins is the ultimate “I know him!” TV actor of the 21st century. This man is a chameleon to the highest degree. Goggins transforms from a bitter boomer on a vacation to a transgender motorcycle mama in the blink of an eye. His talents have finally garnered him the recognition he deserves. Before he outgrows his discreet status as TV’s most versatile performer, it’s time to collect all of his best TV shows into one nice package. After reading this list you’ll finally be able to put a name to his face when he’s in another great show. These are the best Walton Goggins TV shows.

The White Lotus (2021)

The White Lotus
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins
Created by
Mike White
Watch on max

The White Lotus follows a new group of rich misfits each season as they visit a fancy resort, although not everyone gets out alive. The series is trendy for its incredible cast of actors each season and a beautiful foreign location that gives viewers a taste of Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand. Walton Goggins features heavily in the most recent third season as a traumatized and cranky man going through a mid-life identity crisis while vacationing with his much younger girlfriend. This role is the one that has arguably thrust him into stardom the most.

Fallout (2024)

Fallout
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias
Created by
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
Watch on Amazon

Fallout is one of the best video games of all time, a claim that made it easy for Prime Video to craft an equally great TV series. The story follows the survivors of a nuclear war who try to figure out what life means and how to put humanity back together amongst the remnants of society. Goggins plays a bounty hunter who has been severely mutated by the nuclear waste that emanates from the Earth during the fallout from the conflict.

Justified (2010)

Justified
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy
Created by
Graham Yost
Watch on Hulu

Justified follows Timothy Olyphant’s character, Raylan Givens, a sheriff who operates within an extreme gray area when it comes to morality and ethics. Givens moves to his hometown in Kentucky which has been stricken by crime as he looks to reinvent himself while fighting his past. Goggins plays Boyd Crowder, a criminal who transforms into a much different man as the series progresses.

Vice Principals (2016)

Vice Principals
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Danny McBride, Walton Goggins, Dale Dickey
Created by
Jody Hill, Danny McBride
Watch on max
Danny McBride and Walton Goggins go together like peanut butter and jelly in this comedy about two vice principals who will do whatever it takes to earn the top job at North Jackson High School, even if it means destroying the academic experience for everyone else. Vice Principals is a cult show despite being on powerhouse HBO. The humor won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but the writing and acting make it an irresistible treat.

Sons of Anarchy (2008)

Sons of Anarchy
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Tommy Flanagan
Created by
Kurt Sutter
Watch on Hulu

Walton Goggins only has a role in a few episodes of Sons of Anarchy, but he makes his mark instantly. Playing transgender character Venus  Van Dam, Goggins was able to respectfully portray the transgender experience in a setting that you would expect to be known for bigotry. Venus ends up dating one of the bikers in the motorcycle club at the heart of Sons of Anarchy. Today it would be better to have a transgender actor playing the part, but Goggins gives a pioneering effort here that will be remember forever.

The Righteous Gemstones (2019)

The Righteous Gemstones
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson
Created by
Danny McBride
Watch on max

The Righteous Gemstones is Danny McBride’s current hit and it might just be the biggest one yet. The comedy gives a look at a dysfunctional family of televangelists as they navigate modern society against the backdrop of religion, politics, and more. Goggins plays a family friend of the Gemstones. The costume design is impeccable in this one.

The Shield (2002)

The Shield
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Michael Chiklis, Catherine Dent, Paula Garcés
Created by
Shawn Ryan
Watch on Hulu

The Shield is almost as revolutionary as The Sopranos when it comes to depicting bad people as heroes. Michael Chiklis plays Vic Mackey, the corrupt cop at the center of the LAPD. Goggins plays Shane Vendrell, one of the most memorable sidekicks in the series. The Shield is one of the best cop shows ever.

INVINCIBLE (2021)

INVINCIBLE
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons
Watch on Amazon
Invincible is arguably the best piece of superhero fiction on TV right now. Steven Yeun voices the title character, Mark Grayson, a teenage hero who must deal with his father’s legacy as he comes into his own and saves Earth from interstellar threats . . . and much more. Goggins voices Cecil Stedman, the mysterious boss of the Global Defense Agency (the most powerful superhero organization on the planet.)

Community (2009)

Community
tv-pg
6 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi
Created by
Dan Harmon
Watch on Tubi

Community became bigger than many expected it to. Its unique brand of humor underlies a shocking reliability filled with meta-humor and contemporary satire. The ensemble cast follows a group of strange people navigating their lives at a community college. Goggins plays a recurring role in season five as one of the oddball teachers at the school.

