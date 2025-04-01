9 best Walton Goggins TV shows: From Justified to The Righteous Gemstones

My favorite type of actor is the one where I’m watching my new favorite show, and they appear on the screen, and I immediately tell my brother (who happens to be my go-to TV-watching partner), “It’s that guy!” No name, no recollection of where I’ve seen him before. “He’s in everything!” This is the best compliment someone can give an actor when they star in a new project. Sure, it’s probably fun to be Tom Hanks or Denzel Washington, but those superstars almost devour the characters they play. It’s sometimes a disservice to a story when the actors are so famous that they can’t help but overshadow the role they’re playing.
Walton Goggins is the ultimate “I know him!” TV actor of the 21st century. This man is a chameleon to the highest degree. Goggins transforms from a bitter boomer on a vacation to a transgender motorcycle mama in the blink of an eye. His talents have finally garnered him the recognition he deserves. Before he outgrows his discreet status as TV’s most versatile performer, it’s time to collect all of his best TV shows into one nice package. After reading this list you’ll finally be able to put a name to his face when he’s in another great show. These are the best Walton Goggins TV shows.