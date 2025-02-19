Marvel is reportedly exploring the return of Luke Cage and other Netflix heroes

A full decade after we were first introduced to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in a Netflix series of the same name, he’s back in a new series on Disney+. Cox’s return to the MCU was far from a sure thing, as it seemed for years like Marvel was planning to forget its experiment with Netflix television shows.

Now, though, Marvel’s TV and streaming head Brad Winderbaum revealed that the studio was considering bringing back other characters who only existed on Netflix, including Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, and even Finn Jones’s Iron Fist.

Recommended Videos

“I can’t say much, but I’ll tell you that it’s so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox,” Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously we don’t have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It’s dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring.”

Marvel’s partnership with Netflix lasted from 2015, when the first season of Daredevil premiered, all the way through 2019. Eventually, though, the studio began launching streaming shows on Disney+ instead, and the Netflix series were largely tossed to the wind. As Marvel is looking for new ways to keep audiences engaged, though, it’s clear that they’re open to pursuing any course that might attract eyeballs. Daredevil: Born Again seemed like a remote possibility once, and now it’s coming quite soon.