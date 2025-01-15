The first trailer for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ brings Marvel back to the streets

Marvel’s history of making TV has been mixed, to say the least. That’s why the return of Daredevil, the star of the very first Marvel show, is such a welcome one. The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again gives us everything we might want from a return to Charlie Cox’s version of the character, including a confrontation with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

As the trailer establishes, this version of Matt Murdock has given up his vigilante ways and decided to take on criminals using the law. Kingpin, meanwhile has ascended to the role of mayor of New York, and appears to be trying to go straight as well. As the many cutaways to fairly brutal fights suggest, though, it doesn’t seem like either one of them is going to be able to keep their hands clean for long.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+

In speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the new season, Cox said that he actually advocated for Murdock and Kingpin to share as few scenes as possible to make sure each one of them lands as hard as possible.

“I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object,” Cox explained. “It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself.”

“There’s actually an episode later on in the season where in an original draft we had a conversation, and I brought this up. I said, ‘I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.’ So they found a really cool way to not have us do that,” he added.

The show will premiere on Disney+ on March 4.