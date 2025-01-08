 Skip to main content
The first trailer for ‘Reacher’ season 3 is here and features a major fight

Reacher is back, and he's ready to bash a few more heads in.

By
Alan Ritchson in Reacher season 3
Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to bring us more Reacher, and now we’ve got our first look at the third season. The first three episodes of the series will hit Prime on Feb. 20, with one episode releasing weekly from there.

The show, which is one of Prime Video’s biggest hits, has already been renewed for a fourth season, and a spin-off is in the works as well.

According to the official logline for season 3,  “In the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.”

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The trailer also gives us a peek at what could be one of the most exciting fights of the season, as Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher takes on a seven-foot man named Paulie and quips about taking on someone even bigger than him.

In addition to Paulie, the show will also be adding Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Brian Tee as Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, Olivier Richters as Paulie and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot for this season.

The series is adapted from the Lee Child novels of the same name. Given the incredible success of the show to date, there’s certainly going to be plenty of anticipation for the upcoming season until it wraps up at the end of March.

