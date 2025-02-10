 Skip to main content
‘SNL’ is bringing back a slew of famous cast members for its 50th anniversary

The special will be three hours, and will actually air on Sunday night.

By
Eddie Murphy hosting SNL
NBC

Saturday Night Live is calling in all of the big guns for its 50th anniversary bash. The anniversary episode, which is scheduled to air on Feb. 16, will feature Adam Sandler, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell, among other famous former cast members.

We don’t yet know what each of these performers will be doing during the anniversary, but Variety is reporting that they will join Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, and Will Forte as part of the festivities.

The special, which will last three hours and air simultaneously on NBC and Peacock, will also feature plenty of people who have hosted Saturday Night Live even if they were never part of the cast. That previously announced list includes Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

SNL50 is clearly in full swing, so much so that it seems like every person involved in the show will be some level of famous.

Additionally, two nights before the anniversary special, Peacock will stream SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and is set to feature performers like Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga.

This all comes on top of two documentaries that are already available on Peacock, one which focuses on the music from the show, and another that focuses on the show itself.

Joe Allen
