Hugo Weaving played the sinister Frank Harkness in the show's fourth season

Through its first four seasons, few shows have proven to be more reliable than Slow Horses. The Apple TV+ series is adapting a series of novels by Mick Herron, and the series has always filed well ahead of when the latest season actually airs.

Hugo Weaving joined the show’s fourth season as Frank Harkness, and unlike many of the villains from previous seasons of the show, he made it out alive. In a recent interview at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Weaving confirmed that he would be returning to the show for its fifth season and even said that he would be going to London in January to film for two and a half months.

Recommended Videos

“Each season generally is a book, but also each season departs a little bit from those books,” Weaving said. “We’re getting to the point with Slow Horses where the seasons are catching up to the amount of books that [Mick] Herron has written.”

Weaving is likely still best known for his roles in The Matrix and Lord of the Rings trilogies. Slow Horses gives him a chance to lean into the more sinister aspects of his personality and turns him into one of the most memorable villains the show has had to date.

We don’t know exactly when the fifth season of the show will air. We already know, though, that the show will also be back for a sixth season, so fans of Slow Horses have plenty more show to look forward to.