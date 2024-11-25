 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

A key ‘Slow Horses’ cast member just confirmed they’ll be back for season 5

Hugo Weaving played the sinister Frank Harkness in the show's fourth season

By
Gary Oldman in 'Slow Horses' season 2.
Apple TV+

Through its first four seasons, few shows have proven to be more reliable than Slow Horses. The Apple TV+ series is adapting a series of novels by Mick Herron, and the series has always filed well ahead of when the latest season actually airs.

Hugo Weaving joined the show’s fourth season as Frank Harkness, and unlike many of the villains from previous seasons of the show, he made it out alive. In a recent interview at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Weaving confirmed that he would be returning to the show for its fifth season and even said that he would be going to London in January to film for two and a half months.

Recommended Videos

“Each season generally is a book, but also each season departs a little bit from those books,” Weaving said. “We’re getting to the point with Slow Horses where the seasons are catching up to the amount of books that [Mick] Herron has written.”

Related

Weaving is likely still best known for his roles in The Matrix and Lord of the Rings trilogies. Slow Horses gives him a chance to lean into the more sinister aspects of his personality and turns him into one of the most memorable villains the show has had to date.

We don’t know exactly when the fifth season of the show will air. We already know, though, that the show will also be back for a sixth season, so fans of Slow Horses have plenty more show to look forward to.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The cast of ‘Beef’ season 2 is one of the best ever assembled
The show will follow a younger couple that witnesses a blow-up between an older married couple.
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in Beef.

The first season of Beef was a surprise hit for Netflix both critically and with audiences, so it's probably not a surprise that the series is coming back for a second season. What may be more surprising, though, is the level of talent the show has assembled for that second season. Variety is reporting that Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny have all been cast in central roles in the new season.

According to the official logline for the series, the new season will follow “a young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner."

Read more
Will there be more seasons of ‘Slow Horses?’
The series is one of the biggest hits on Apple TV+ with both critics and awards bodies.
Gary Oldman in Slow Horses.

Since it first debuted, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses has become one of the show's most reliable performers. Its third season finally broke through at the Emmys, and following the end of the fourth season in October, many are wondering whether the show will be back for additional seasons.

A fifth season of the show was ordered all the way back in January, and now, Deadline is reporting that the show has also been renewed for a sixth season. The sixth season is set to adapt the sixth and seventh books in Mick Herron's spy series, Joe Country and Slough House. Herron's novels have been the basis for every season of the show to date.

Read more
Will Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ be back for a third sesaon?
The show was one of Netflix's biggest hits after its first season debuted.
Keri Russell in The Diplomat.

The second season of The Diplomat is about to hit Netflix on Oct. 31, but Netflix already has some news about a potential third season. The political thriller was a hit the second it debuted on Netflix, and the streaming service seems to like what it's bringing them because they just announced that it will be returning for a third season.

No plot details have been released about the upcoming third season, which makes sense since we don't even know exactly what happens in season 2 just yet.

Read more