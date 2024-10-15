The series is one of the biggest hits on Apple TV+ with both critics and awards bodies.

Since it first debuted, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses has become one of the show’s most reliable performers. Its third season finally broke through at the Emmys, and following the end of the fourth season in October, many are wondering whether the show will be back for additional seasons.

A fifth season of the show was ordered all the way back in January, and now, Deadline is reporting that the show has also been renewed for a sixth season. The sixth season is set to adapt the sixth and seventh books in Mick Herron’s spy series, Joe Country and Slough House. Herron’s novels have been the basis for every season of the show to date.

The show follows a group of rag-tag MI-5 agents who still work for the agency but have been assigned to a division meant to keep them out of the action. Each season is just six episodes, and the show stars Jack Lowden, Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Rosalind Elezar, among others.

Season 5 of the series is expected in 2025, but there’s been no word on when we might see season 6. The show has tended to debut one season a year, though, so it seems possible that season 6 could debut sometime in 2026.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” Jay Hunt, Creative Director, Europe for Apple TV+, said.

The show’s critical and awards success has made it a boon for Apple TV+, even if we’re not totally sure how many people are actually watching.