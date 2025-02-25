‘Revenge of the Sith’ is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary

20 years after Revenge of the Sith closed out the prequel trilogy, its reputation is likely better than it was at the time. Lucasfilm is betting that will be the case and has planned an anniversary theatrical release to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

The film will return to theaters for one week, and that release will also include new formats like IMAX and 4DX. No word yet on when tickets go on sale, but fans can plan for the release to be sometime in May when the film originally debuted. A new poster was also commissioned by Lucasfilm and created by Matt Ferguson to commemorate the anniversary, and it captures the dour mood of the film pretty well.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith with the theatrical re-release. Experience it in theaters beginning April 25. Art by Matt Ferguson. Learn more: https://t.co/WlFKKrmUIm pic.twitter.com/VmaGavzGDM — Star Wars (@starwars) February 25, 2025

The prequel trilogy was divisive in the moment, and there are still people who defend all three installments. For my money, though, Revenge of the Sith is far and away the best of the prequel films, in part because it leans into the darkness of its story.

Revenge of the Sith follows Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi after the Clone Wars have already commenced. As they reckon with the war’s end, and discover that there’s a Sith Lord in their midst, Anakin must decide whether his loyalties are to the Jedi or to his budding family.

Like every prequel film, it has its silly moments, but at its core, Revenge of the Sith is a pretty blunt metaphor about how democracy can give way to fascism. It’s a remarkably trenchant, surprisingly political movie that also has a banger of a John Williams score.