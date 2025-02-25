 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Revenge of the Sith’ is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary

See the best Star Wars prequel when it's back in theaters for a single week

By
The poster for Revenge of the Sith.
Lucasfilm

20 years after Revenge of the Sith closed out the prequel trilogy, its reputation is likely better than it was at the time. Lucasfilm is betting that will be the case and has planned an anniversary theatrical release to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

The film will return to theaters for one week, and that release will also include new formats like IMAX and 4DX. No word yet on when tickets go on sale, but fans can plan for the release to be sometime in May when the film originally debuted. A new poster was also commissioned by Lucasfilm and created by Matt Ferguson to commemorate the anniversary, and it captures the dour mood of the film pretty well.

Recommended Videos

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith with the theatrical re-release. Experience it in theaters beginning April 25.

Art by Matt Ferguson.

Learn more: https://t.co/WlFKKrmUIm pic.twitter.com/VmaGavzGDM

&mdash; Star Wars (@starwars) February 25, 2025

Related

The prequel trilogy was divisive in the moment, and there are still people who defend all three installments. For my money, though, Revenge of the Sith is far and away the best of the prequel films, in part because it leans into the darkness of its story.

Revenge of the Sith follows Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi after the Clone Wars have already commenced. As they reckon with the war’s end, and discover that there’s a Sith Lord in their midst, Anakin must decide whether his loyalties are to the Jedi or to his budding family.

Like every prequel film, it has its silly moments, but at its core, Revenge of the Sith is a pretty blunt metaphor about how democracy can give way to fascism. It’s a remarkably trenchant, surprisingly political movie that also has a banger of a John Williams score.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
‘Jumanji 3’ is set to hit theaters in 2026, continuing the franchise reboot
The movie will be the last installment in the surprisingly successful franchise.
Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Almost a decade after Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the movie's cast will be back for a third installment. Variety is reporting that the third film in the trilogy will hit theaters in December of 2026. The stars of the first two installments, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are all expected to return, as is director Jake Kasdan.

The franchise follows a group of teenagers who find themselves trapped inside a video game, and Johnson, Black, Gillan, and Hart play the avatars in the game. The first two films, Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, were both hugely successful at the box office.

Read more
A Christopher Nolan classic is headed back to theaters this fall
Interstellar has been cemented as a sci-fi classic in the decade since its release
Matthew McConaughey on Insterstellar.

Few directors have more thoroughly captured the recognition of the public than Christopher Nolan, and with good reason. Now, Paramount Pictures has announced that Nolan's sci-fi epic Interstellar is returning to theaters for its 10-year anniversary. The film will be returning to theaters for an IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement on Dec. 6, 2024, with tickets going on sale on Nov. 7.

On top of that, a Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD of the film is set to arrive later that same week, on Dec. 10. This new edition was made with Nolan's participation and approval, and includes both a Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD version of the film. It also includes reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and more than two hours of new and original behind-the-scenes material, among other goodies.

Read more
Andrew Garfield weighs in on whether he would return as his newly popular Spider-Man
Garfield last played the character in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home
Andrew Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man.'

When Andrew Garfield was actually playing Spider-Man, most fans of the character were not thrilled with the movies he starred in. In the decade since The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel were first released, though, plenty of people have warmed to his version of the character. That's likely in part thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which gave both he and Toby Maguire another chance to put on their suits.

In a recent interview with Esquire while promoting his latest movie, We Live in Time, Garfield said that he was now very much open to returning to the role.

Read more