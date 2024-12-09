‘Interstellar’ is staying in IMAX theaters after an impressive box office haul

The 2024 box office is coming to close with plenty of strength, thanks in large part to the combination of Moana 2 and Wicked. Just outside the top five at the box office this weekend, though, was was Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which was first released all the way back in 2014. The movie was re-released in IMAX theaters across the country and had “the largest post-Thanksgiving weekend in IMAX history,” according to IMAX. Given that success, it’s maybe unsurprising that the movie is going to be hanging out in theaters a while longer.

The film earned $4.5 million across just 166 screens for a $27,000 per screen average, the highest for any film in North America. 10 IMAX locations were reportedly sold out entirely, raking in a remarkably $70,000 over the weekend.

“In the years since Interstellar was released, many people have asked me when they might have the chance to see it on an IMAX screen, and I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of Interstellar this weekend,” Nolan said in response to the surge of interest.

While the movie was a hit when it was first released in theaters, the cult around it and Nolan more generally has only grown in the decade since. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey as a pilot who is tasked with exploring distant planets to save humanity as it becomes clear that Earth is going to die. The movie spans decades and also stars Anne Hathway, Jessica Chastain, Jon Lithgow, Casey Affleck, and Matt Damon. If you live near an IMAX theater, you now have another week to check it out.