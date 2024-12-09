 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Interstellar’ is staying in IMAX theaters after an impressive box office haul

10 IMAX theaters were sold out of screenings entirely over the weekend

By
Matthew McConaughey on Insterstellar.
Paramount Pictures

The 2024 box office is coming to close with plenty of strength, thanks in large part to the combination of Moana 2 and Wicked. Just outside the top five at the box office this weekend, though, was was Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which was first released all the way back in 2014. The movie was re-released in IMAX theaters across the country and had “the largest post-Thanksgiving weekend in IMAX history,” according to IMAX. Given that success, it’s maybe unsurprising that the movie is going to be hanging out in theaters a while longer.

The film earned $4.5 million across just 166 screens for a $27,000 per screen average, the highest for any film in North America. 10 IMAX locations were reportedly sold out entirely, raking in a remarkably $70,000 over the weekend.

“In the years since Interstellar was released, many people have asked me when they might have the chance to see it on an IMAX screen, and I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of Interstellar this weekend,” Nolan said in response to the surge of interest.

Recommended Videos

While the movie was a hit when it was first released in theaters, the cult around it and Nolan more generally has only grown in the decade since. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey as a pilot who is tasked with exploring distant planets to save humanity as it becomes clear that Earth is going to die. The movie spans decades and also stars Anne Hathway, Jessica Chastain, Jon Lithgow, Casey Affleck, and Matt Damon. If you live near an IMAX theater, you now have another week to check it out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Apple has nabbed another major star for its latest limited series
The miniseries is being produced by Reese Witherspoon under her company's banner.
Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

Every new series announcement from Apple makes it clear that they did not come to play with their streaming service. Variety is reporting that Anya Taylor-Joy is the latest star to join the streaming service, and she will star in a limited series titled Lucky. The series is based on a Marissa Stapley of the same name, which was on the New York Times best-seller list after its release.

According to the plot synopsis, Taylor-Joy will star as "a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.”

Read more
‘The Brutalist’ is the first big winner of the 2025 Oscar season
The Brutalist is an epic about a man building a massive building in the aftermath of World War II
the brutalist nyfcc oscar season adrien brody in

The 2025 Oscar season is starting to take shape, filled with movies that are all hoping to become awards season favorites. The Brutalist, Brady Corbett's historical epic, just got a big boost in that regard when it was awarded best film at the New York Film Critics' Circle Awards.

The movie also won for best actor for Adrien Brody's lead performance, suggesting that it was one of the strongest movies of the year with the critics group. The NYFCC is the oldest critics group in America, and while their tastes can sometimes be more high-brow than the Academy, the group has been a reliable bellwether for the Oscars for years. Since the Academy expanded its list of Best Picture nominees, there have only been two instances where the NYFCC winner didn't secure a nomination (Carol in 2015 and First Cow in 2020).

Read more
Will ‘Bel-Air’ be back for a fourth season?
The news comes just three months after the show aired its season 3 finale.
The cast of Bel-Air

Bel-Air, the more dramatic retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hasn't lasted quite as long as the original series, but after its third season it's getting closer. Now, Variety is reporting that Peacock's Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth and final season at Peacock. The news comes about three months after the show's season 3 finale aired.

Like the original sitcom, this show follows a teenager named Will who moves from an impoverished neighborhood in West Philadelphia to live with his aunt and uncle in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air. The show was originally inspired by a viral video that imagined what the series might look like as a more straightforward drama. The series stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Coco Jones, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones.

Read more