 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Daniel Craig is hoping that ‘Knives Out 3’ stays in theaters for more than a single week

The film may have an even more impressive cast than the second installment.

By
Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man
Netflix

When it was first released in 2019, Knives Out was something of a small-scale phenomenon. It didn’t gross a billion dollars, but given that it was a relatively small-scale murder mystery with a star-studded cast, it’s fair to say that it was a hit.

In fact, the movie was such a success that potential sequels were immediately snapped up by Netflix. Glass Onion was released in 2022, and it received a single week of theatrical release before dropping on the streaming service. Now, star Daniel Craig is hoping that that third film, which is also coming to Netflix, will get a little bit more room to breathe in theaters.

“Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience,” Craig said while promoting his new film Queer.

Recommended Videos

The third film, which is titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, was first announced in May 2024 and will star Josh O’Connor, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. The movie will be released in 2025, and it seems likely that Netflix will position it toward the end of the calendar year, as that’s when the prior to installments were released.

Related

Thus far, we’ve only gotten a teaser for the new film. In that trailer, Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc says: “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
What to watch: The best shows on Hulu in November
Looking for a new binge series? Here are the best you can stream on Hulu right now
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu shows are great, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney Plus shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

Shōgun (2024)

Read more
November binge guide: The best shows on Amazon Prime
An ultimate list of the best shows available to stream on Amazon Prime
Alan Ritchson in Reacher

Even if you've picked a streaming service, it can be impossible to narrow down what you're really looking for. If you've run out of the best Netflix movies and Netflix Original series to watch, you'll need to find somewhere else to turn. Fortunately, Netflix is far from the only game in town. Anyone who uses Amazon Prime to get packages delivered to them quickly also has access to a library of fairly impressive shows and movies.

If you're looking for your next series to binge, and you already have Amazon anyway, then we've got a list of the best shows on Amazon Prime well worth your time. We've broken down the best Amazon Prime shows to start with below, with entries that range from sprawling sci-fi to touching, grounded comedies.

Read more
8 thrilling shows to watch if you’re a fan of The Lincoln Lawyer
What to watch after Mickey Haller's legal adventures
Mad Men double breasted

The legal drama is one of the most well-worn genres in television. From the days of Perry Mason to the current reboot of Matlock, it seems people never get sick of watching lawyers take down the criminals . . . or commit the wrongdoings themselves. The Lincoln Lawyer is the latest in the long legacy of dramas set in the courtroom or adjacent to it. The Netflix series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as a downtrodden attorney who must make his law practice work with no office but rather the comfy confines of a luxury SUV.

The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a series of novels by Michael Connelly. Matthew McConaughey previously starred in a film adaptation of the same story in 2011. If you've exhausted all of the material in the world, from the books to the third season of the show that recently finished, we have you covered. These legal dramas are full of interesting characters, thrilling storylines, and fascinating twists that are even better than those presented in the aforementioned Netflix hit!

Read more