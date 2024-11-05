The film may have an even more impressive cast than the second installment.

When it was first released in 2019, Knives Out was something of a small-scale phenomenon. It didn’t gross a billion dollars, but given that it was a relatively small-scale murder mystery with a star-studded cast, it’s fair to say that it was a hit.

In fact, the movie was such a success that potential sequels were immediately snapped up by Netflix. Glass Onion was released in 2022, and it received a single week of theatrical release before dropping on the streaming service. Now, star Daniel Craig is hoping that that third film, which is also coming to Netflix, will get a little bit more room to breathe in theaters.

“Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience,” Craig said while promoting his new film Queer.

The third film, which is titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, was first announced in May 2024 and will star Josh O’Connor, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. The movie will be released in 2025, and it seems likely that Netflix will position it toward the end of the calendar year, as that’s when the prior to installments were released.

Thus far, we’ve only gotten a teaser for the new film. In that trailer, Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc says: “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”