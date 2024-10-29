Daniel Craig stars in Queer as an ex-pat living in Mexico City in the 1950s.

Thus far in his career, Daniel Craig has proven that he can be a hugely effective James Bond, and also that his acting career doesn’t have to come to an end just because his time as James Bond has. In all of his time as an actor, though, Craig has never received recognition from the Oscars for any of his performances.

It seems like that all could change with Luca Guadagnino’s next film Queer, which just released its first trailer. In the film, Craig plays an ex-pat living in Mexico City who meets a young man played by Drew Starkey. This young man shakes up Craig’s character’s life, convincing him that the solitude he’s cultivated may not be the path to happiness.

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24

The first trailer has Guadagnino’s signature style written all over it, and the film has already played several fall festivals to widespread acclaim. Queer love has been a part of Guadagnino’s career for years. His biggest Oscar success to date came with Call Me By Your Name, which also propelled Timothee Chalamet to stardom.

Now, many are hoping that Queer can signal Craig’s breakthrough into the Oscars. Having already played Bond and originated the character of Benoit Blanc, it’s fair to say that the actor has had a great deal of success over the course of his career to date. The only major box left for him to check is with the Oscars, and while he may or may not care about it, it would certainly cement him as one of the defining actors of his generation.