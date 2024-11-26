 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Wicked’ just broke a surprising box office record

The movie also had one of the best opening weekends of any movie all year.

By
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the poster for 'Wicked.'
Warner Bros.

By almost any metric, Wicked is an enormous success at the box office. The adaptation of the hugely popular Broadway musical made more than $100 million over the weekend, and as the first week of its release commences, the movie is continuing to break records.

On Monday, it pulled in $15.8 million, which represents the single best November Monday in box office history, surpassing Frozen II ($12.7 million in 2019) and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($12.3 million in 2013). Ticket prices have definitely risen in that time, but that definitely doesn’t account for the bump completely.

Recommended Videos

The movie has now made $128.1 million over four days and is poised to continue expanding on that box office success over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Related

In addition to its box office success, Wicked has also proven to be successful among critics and has already inspired a viral dance trend on TikTok. Given all of that success, the movie now seems like a lock to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars and could receive many technical nominations as well.

The movie’s success also provides another boon for the box office as many continue to speculate about the future of the big screen experience. While not every movie designed to be a blockbuster hits, enough of them do to remind movie lovers that there are still plenty of people who will go out to the theater if they really want to. Wicked has a built-in fanbase of theater kids that is several generations large at this point, so it probably shouldn’t be all that surprising to see how well it performed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 9 best Ridley Scott movies of all time
The sci-fi master is still going strong in his 80s
Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott somehow finds a way not to overshadow his actors as some other big directors do (Stanley Kubrick being a prime example) while still maintaining a good amount of creative control and a sizable chunk of his movies' billboard value. His ability to adapt while staying true to his favorite genres allows him to traverse many eras of Hollywood history going back to the late 1970s. Scott's large repertoire of actors who enjoy working with him also forces his movies into the public consciousness.

Ridley Scott is back yet again with Gladiator II, which makes now as good of a time as any to look back on his career and rewatch his films. Whether you want to think about the future of the planet, peer in on a piece of history, or get a thrill out of a crime story, these are the best Ridley Scott movies to stream right now!

Read more
The next Patrick Bateman? 8 actors who could nail the role
Whoever gets the role will be compared to Christian Bale
Christian Bale in American Psycho

Luca Guadagnino has become one of the most effective storytellers in Hollywood in the last decade. Usually focusing on LGBTQ+ films, Guadagnino is creative and willing to take chances that other directors shy away from. He previously made Challengers, Call Me by Your Name, and Bones and All, but perhaps his biggest swing for the fences yet will be a remake of the cult classic circa Y2K, American Psycho. It has been leaked that the Italian filmmaker will reboot the serial killer crime drama about a seemingly normal and incredibly handsome late-20s man who hides horrific murders from his peers.

Christian Bale made Patrick Bateman an iconic character at the turn of the century, and it's a role that is hard to imagine being recast. Now in his 50s, Bale is too old to reprise Bateman and a new actor will be thrust into his big shoes. Allow us to throw our hat in the ring and brainstorm the next American Psycho star.
Robert Pattinson

Read more
A legendary boy band is about to get the biopic treatment
Boyz II Men is making a biopic about their own story, and it's currently on the fast track toward production.
The members of Boyz II Men.

One of the most successful boy bands of all time is about to get the biopic treatment. Variety is reporting that Boyz II Men is developing a biopic that will chronicle their 30-year career. The group is working with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave, and Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris, the three members of the group, are set to serve as executive producers.

Boyz II Men has had a number of hits over the course of its 30-year career, including "End of the Road," "It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," and "One Sweet Day." Compelling Pictures is also set to begin production on a documentary that focuses on the group's career in the 1990s and 2000s.

Read more