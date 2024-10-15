 Skip to main content
Starbucks to launch a “Wicked” drink collaboration

Grab a coffee on the way to the theater

By
Starbucks cup
Sorin Sîrbu / Unsplash

Starting October 22nd, coffee and non-coffee drinkers have something new to look forward to on their Starbucks run. A circulating press release on social media has excited fans about Starbucks’ new “Wicked’ collaboration in preparation for the movie’s release on November 22nd (with a sequel arriving in November 2025). The Starbucks and Universal Pictures collaboration will include two unique drinks inspired by the main characters: Elphaba’s Green Elixir and Glinda’s Pink Potion.

The Elphaba’s Green Elixir showcases Starbucks’ classic cold brew, perfect for a refreshing and sweet treat. Paired with peppermint syrup, nondairy matcha cream cold foam, and colorful candy sprinkles, this drink looks like the perfect Halloween drink. For the non-coffee drinkers, Glinda’s Pink Potion is the second drink option, which will feature a mango dragonfruit refresher base, hand-shaken with coconut milk, ice, a scoop of real dragonfruit, non-dairy strawberry cold foam, and colorful candy sprinkles. Although Glind’s Pink Potion does not contain coffee, the drink will still be made with green coffee bean extract for a boost of caffeine without a traditional coffee flavor.

While Starbucks hasn’t officially announced the collaboration, the press release was leaked early, which has excited fans. Starbucks has not indicated how long these specialty drinks will be available. However, they should be available for as long as the movie is still showing in theaters. The announcement of the two drinks collaborating with Universal Pictures is something for new Starbucks, which has not previously had similar collaborations. Will you try one (or both) of Starbucks’s Wicked drinks?

