AMC Theaters is upping the price for an A-List Stubs membership

Going to the movies for free just got a little more expensive. According to reporting in Variety, AMC is planning to raise the price of its A-List subscription program, which allows subscribers to see three movies a week at no additional cost at any AMC theater nationwide, will be raising its subscription cost from $24.95 / month to $27.99 / month.

In order to make the price increase sting a little bit list, AMC is reportedly planning to up the number of movies that subscribers can see in a week from three to four. Additionally, the company is planning to lower the age requirement to sign up to 13 in a bid to court young movie fans.

Recommended Videos

In a statement to subscribers, AMC CEO Adam Aron said that this was the first time the price had gone up in several years, and added that “A-List is still an incredible bargain.”

“Even with this necessary price adjustment, in most cases the cost of an A-List membership will be less than seeing two movies per month as a non-member, especially so if you see a movie in our premium formats and/or buy your tickets online,” he added.

Of course, the brilliant thing about these kinds of subscription programs is that they incentivize frequent use. You can justify the subscription if you see two movies a month, but it becomes even sweeter if you manage to see many more than that. Each ticket essentially becomes a little bit cheaper.

The change comes days after AMC also announced changes to its Stubs membership program that seemed designed to make the rewards program more user-friendly.