‘Moana 2’ is set to smash through a flurry of box office records

The movie is one of three titles expected to lift the box office to its best weekend in years

Moana in Moana 2
Given how popular the first Moana has been on Disney+ since the streaming service first debuted, it probably shouldn’t be surprising that the film’s sequel is making a boatload of cash. Variety is reporting that the movie made $28 million on Thanksgiving Day, and that the movie is expected to make at least $175 million over the five-day holiday weekend, smashing through the records set by Frozen II in 2019 ($125 million).

Some rival studios apparently believe that $175 million is the low end of what the movie might make, suggesting that it could blow past $200 million. The movie has already earned $85.5 million in the U.S. alone and seems guaranteed to become one of the biggest hits of 2024.

The movie’s success was far from inevitable. In fact, Moana 2 was originally planned to be a series released directly onto Disney+. The original movie did just fine in theaters, earning $687.2 million over the course of its run globally, but the company became increasingly sure that Moana 2 would be a hit after the movie became one of the most viewed titles on Disney+.

Moana 2 isn’t the only movie expected to perform well over the holiday weekend. Wicked and Gladiator II both debuted last weekend, and Wicked is expected to clear $100 million over the five-day weekend, with Gladiator II raking in $45 million. That triumvirate of successful titles could power the box office as a whole to one of its best runs in recent memory. Moana 2 is looking like it will be the king of this weekend, but there are several other titles that are suspected to perform respectably in their own right.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
