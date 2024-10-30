The movie is capitalizing on one of the most popular shows in Amazon's catalog.

Hollywood has been attempting to adapt Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan character to screens of various sizes for decades. While some of those adaptations have been more successful than others, Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime Video’s series that moves the CIA analyst into the present day, has been a consistent hint for the streaming service, and was one of the first series they debuted.

Now, Variety is reporting that the studio is working on a film adaptation that will bring back star John Krasinski, as well as Wendell Pierce, who also played a central role in the series. Michael Kelly is currently in negotiation to reprise his role. Andrew Bernstein, who was an executive producer on the show’s second season and also directed it, will direct the film from a script written by Aaron Rabin, who served as a writer on the show’s fourth season.

Through the four seasons the series has released, it ranks as one of the three most-watched shows on Prime Video globally. Krasinski is also set to serve as a producer on the film.

It’s unclear whether Amazon is planning to release this adaptation theatrical, or if the film will essentially just be an extra-long, self-contained episode of the TV series that debuts directly on Amazon Prime Video. It’s also unclear what the film’s plot will focus on, or when it could potentially see release.

What it does suggest, though, is that Amazon believes the appeal of Jack Ryan could translate to a new medium. We’ll have to wait until the movie is actually released to find out if that bet pays off.