 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

A ‘Jack Ryan’ movie is in the works at Amazon and is set to star John Krasinski

The movie is capitalizing on one of the most popular shows in Amazon's catalog.

By
John Krasinski in Jack Ryan
Prime Video

Hollywood has been attempting to adapt Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan character to screens of various sizes for decades. While some of those adaptations have been more successful than others, Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime Video’s series that moves the CIA analyst into the present day, has been a consistent hint for the streaming service, and was one of the first series they debuted.

Now, Variety is reporting that the studio is working on a film adaptation that will bring back star John Krasinski, as well as Wendell Pierce, who also played a central role in the series. Michael Kelly is currently in negotiation to reprise his role. Andrew Bernstein, who was an executive producer on the show’s second season and also directed it, will direct the film from a script written by Aaron Rabin, who served as a writer on the show’s fourth season.

Recommended Videos

Through the four seasons the series has released, it ranks as one of the three most-watched shows on Prime Video globally. Krasinski is also set to serve as a producer on the film.

Related

It’s unclear whether Amazon is planning to release this adaptation theatrical, or if the film will essentially just be an extra-long, self-contained episode of the TV series that debuts directly on Amazon Prime Video. It’s also unclear what the film’s plot will focus on, or when it could potentially see release.

What it does suggest, though, is that Amazon believes the appeal of Jack Ryan could translate to a new medium. We’ll have to wait until the movie is actually released to find out if that bet pays off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
From the ring to the screen: The 18 best fighting movies of all time
These fighting films cover martial arts to street fighting and everything in between
Fight Club press image

It may sound a bit barbaric, but it's undeniable that human beings love to watch one another fight. The magic of the movies allows us to enjoy that pleasure safely in the knowledge that, at least most of the time, no one actually got hurt. On the big screen, fighting takes a wide variety of different forms. Sometimes it's boxing, sometimes it's kung fu, and sometimes it's much more street-level, down-and-dirty battling. All of these styles of fighting can be done well, and many of them have made it into some great action movies over the years.
For this list, though, we've narrowed down the focus specifically so that the films involve some form of combat sport. We've also gathered some of the best sports movies of all time that you should check out if you're looking for something a little broader. For now, though, check out this list of the best fighting movies ever made.

Never Back Down (2008)

Read more
The 12 best Alfred Hitchcock movies, ranked
History's most esteemed director has too many hits
Psycho still

Sometimes a director's style and substance become so pervasive in Hollywood that they overshadow the actors. Alfred Hitchcock was one such director. The pioneer of modern horror and suspense films, Hitchcock conveyed emotional and frightening experiences in a variety of genres throughout his many decades of making films. Performers such as Jimmy Stewart and Ingrid Bergman frequently collaborated with Hitchcock, forming dynamic actor/director pairings that went on to change movies forever.

With dozens of classics to choose from, it feels nearly impossible to choose which Alfred Hitchcock movies to watch during spooky season, or really at any time of the year. This article is here to help. These are the best Alfred Hitchcock movies of all time, ranked.

Read more
The best Stephen King movies made from Stephen King books (and where you can stream them)
If you're scared of clowns or haunted cars, this isn't the list for you
Stephen King during a reading of a novel' during The 'Kennedy Library Forum Series'

The only thing more thrilling than a Stephen King book is a film adapted from one of his novels. The long-time author is one of the most successful writers of his generation, and his spooky, cinematic settings have served as inspiration for some of Hollywood's most esteemed creatives. The best Stephen King movies often use the source material as a basis for the films, and then the directors put their own twist on the stories to pull the audiences in even more.

From Stanley Kubrick to Rob Reiner, famous filmmakers have operated within their own framework to turn otherwise forgotten Stephen King books into some of the most beloved of the last 40 years. These are the best Stephen King movies made from the best Stephen King books. These pictures range from coming-of-age stories to horrifying science fiction classics.

Read more