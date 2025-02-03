The first trailer for ‘M3GAN 2.0’ teases another slasher romp

The sub-genre of artificial intelligence gone wrong has exploded in recent years for understandable reasons, but few movies have had as much fun with it as M3GAN. That film was a surprise hit back in 2022 and told the story of an AI-powered doll that went to more and more extreme ends to protect her owner.

The first trailer for the sequel debuted at the Grammy Awards last night, and was aptly set to Chappell Roan’s song “Femininomenon.” The trailer has the same campy energy that made the first one such a success, and also shows glimpses of the returning cast, which includes Allison Williams and Violet McGraw.

According to an official plot synopsis:

Recommended Videos

“Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.”

It seems like this time, M3GAN is one of the good guys. We’ll learn more about whether the robot’s return is as much fun as the first installment when the movie hits theaters on June 27.