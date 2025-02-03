 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The first trailer for ‘M3GAN 2.0’ teases another slasher romp

This sequel is coming three years after the first film hit theaters and became a surprise hit

By
M3GAN 2.0
Universal Pictures

The sub-genre of artificial intelligence gone wrong has exploded in recent years for understandable reasons, but few movies have had as much fun with it as M3GAN. That film was a surprise hit back in 2022 and told the story of an AI-powered doll that went to more and more extreme ends to protect her owner.

The first trailer for the sequel debuted at the Grammy Awards last night, and was aptly set to Chappell Roan’s song “Femininomenon.” The trailer has the same campy energy that made the first one such a success, and also shows glimpses of the returning cast, which includes Allison Williams and Violet McGraw.

According to an official plot synopsis:

Recommended Videos

“Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.”

Related

It seems like this time, M3GAN is one of the good guys. We’ll learn more about whether the robot’s return is as much fun as the first installment when the movie hits theaters on June 27.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Timothée Chalamet is Bob Dylan in the first trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Timothee Chalamet does a little singing in the first Bob Dylan trailer
timothee chalamet

Few actors have made a more remarkable run of success over the past decade than Timothée Chalamet. The actor went from a total unknown to headlining one of the biggest franchises in the world, and he has become beloved both by critics and by a legion of fans of all ages.

Now, Chalamet is back with his latest project, and this time, he's taking on an icon. The first trailer for A Complete Unknown gives us a look at Chalamet's Bob Dylan. The movie, which was directed by James Mangold,  focuses on Dylan in the early part of his career in New York City and is set to conclude with the moment he "went electric" during a performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Read more
The first ‘Napoleon’ movie trailer teases everything you want in a Ridley Scott, Joaquin Phoenix team up
Joaquin Phoenix takes over the world in the first 'Napoleon' trailer
Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon.

A world conqueror is coming. The first trailer for Ridley Scott's Napoleon just dropped, and it features basically everything you might want from a Ridley Scott movie about Napoleon Bonaparte. There's Joaquin Phoenix wearing a series of period costumes and leading historic charges, plenty of horses, and Vanessa Kirby doing her best Lady MacBeth. The trailer suggests that the movie will give us a sweeping view of the French Revolution, which brought Napoleon to power, as well as his time as Emperor of the French Empire and his eventual downfall.

The movie, which comes from Apple and is being released in theaters on Nov. 22 and will hit Apple TV+ at a later date, has an official description that reads as follows: “Napoleon Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

Read more
Cameo 2.0 adds ‘Live’ feature, lets you video chat with celebs for 10 minutes
A Few Hundred Dollars Buys 10 Minutes Phone Time With Celebrities
A screenshot of Cameo's home page.

Feel like getting an inside view into The Sopranos set from Johnny Sack (actor Vincent Curatola)? How about rapping about pro hockey with former player, Sean Avery? Or maybe you’d like some perspective from the sports world’s ultimate heel, Shooter McGavin?

You can do all that and more via a new "Live" feature in Cameo, which offers 10-minute chats with your favorite stars. Over the last five years, Cameo has delivered millions of memorable moments with personalized Cameo videos from famous folk. Purchased for birthdays, prom invites, marriage proposals, gender reveals, job offers, and more, Cameo helped to elevate electronic interaction during the pandemic with recorded moments from thousands of celebrities. With Cameo Live on the new Cameo 2.0 platform, these stars will now be available for 10-minute personal conversations.

Read more